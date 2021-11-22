Survivor 41 finale date: When will the Survivor 41 winner be announced?

Xander Hastings is one of the final eight castaways on Survivor Season 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 41 is heading into its final episodes for Fall 2021, which means we are getting very close to learning the name of the latest Sole Survivor.

On the last episode of the show, Survivor featured two Tribal Councils and a lot of drama. It was the end of the road for Naseer Muttalif and Evvie Jagoda.

Following that episode, Naseer and Evvie answered questions from Survivor fans about their time in the game. Both were extremely grateful that they had been given the opportunity to play Survivor.

Now, there are only eight people left in the running for the $1 million prize and the next new Survivor episode foreshadows more drama coming.

When is the Survivor 41 finale date?

The Survivor 41 season finale is on Wednesday, December 15. That day, CBS is reserving all of the primetime hours for Survivor, so fans are going to get to watch three hours of it.

Beginning at 8/7c on December 15, we will likely see two hours of gameplay to start off the night and then an hour for the results and reunion. It’s possible that the reunion is adjusted to include Zoom footage again, but rumors state that the Survivor 41 winner has already been decided. If the winner has already been decided, then it’s highly likely that a lot of pretaped footage will be shown on finale night.

Survivor 42 is already on the way for Spring 2022

CBS recently revealed the Survivor 42 start date. The new season of the show arrives in Spring 2022 for the network, as CBS is holding it off until the full run of Celebrity Big Brother 3 has taken place.

A new season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is coming to CBS this winter, with the network trying to steal some viewers away from the Winter Olympics on NBC. We don’t yet know who will be on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast, but there have been a lot of rumors about it online.

But let’s get back to the Spring 2022 season of Survivor. They already finished filming it in Fiji and here is the rumored Survivor 42 cast list. This new season of the show was filmed back-to-back with Survivor 41 and it is already ready to go as soon as the spring TV shows start to arrive.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.