Survivor new episode: Promo and synopsis hint at doom for Ricard

DeShawn Radden and Danny McCray have made it to the final eight on Survivor 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

A new episode of Survivor airs on Wednesday night, with the TV promo hinting that Ricard has become public enemy No. 1 within the tribe.

In the last episode, Survivor fans watched as Heather and Naseer got voted out at two exciting Tribal Councils.

There were a lot of alternative outcomes that had also been possible, with some Survivor fans frustrated that Xander did not protect Evvie with his Hidden Immunity Idol.

But Xander needs to keep that power in his own back pocket because he could be at risk if he loses any upcoming Individual Immunity Challenges.

Survivor 41, Episode 10 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that CBS has released for Survivor 41, Episode 10. This new episode is called Baby With a Machine Gun and it airs for the first time on Wednesday, November 24.

“After a grueling season with no food, a warm meal is up for grabs at the reward challenge, and the immunity challenge will be a test of focus and balance.”

CBS also released an interesting tagline for the new episode that reads, “THE REMAINING EIGHT CASTAWAYS ARE ONE RELATIONSHIP AWAY FROM EXTENDING THEIR LIFE IN THE GAME OR GETTING THEIR TORCH SNUFFED.”

Survivor TV promo for Baby With a Machine Gun

“I want to get Ricard out of the game as soon as possible,” Danny is seen saying at the beginning of the new Survivor episode promo.

“As long as Ricard is in the game, Shan is the most powerful player,” DeShawn is shown saying right after that.

We then get to see Liana going to Shan with information about what Danny and DeShawn have been saying about Ricard. As expected, this is likely to get Ricard and Shan on the defensive and possibly lead to another exciting Tribal Council.

Will the alliance of Danny, DeShawn, Liana, and Shan stay strong and target someone like Ricard at the next Tribal Council? Or is this where Shan cuts ties with them in order to protect Ricard in the game?

Survivor 41 final eight left competing

There are only eight people still competing for the $1 million prize on Survivor 41. One of them is going to become the Sole Survivor for the season and it has become very difficult to predict who is going to ultimately be the one to outwit, outplay, and outlast everyone else.

The final eight people still on the Via Kana Tribe are Liana Wallace, Danny McCray, Ricard Foye, Shantel Smith, Erika Casupanan, Xander Hastings, Heather Aldret, and DeShawn Radden. They have all made it through the first 17 days of the Survivor 41 season and the first nine episodes have shown that quite a few of them could have a strong enough resume to impress the jury.

As a reminder, this is a much shorter season of Survivor than in the past, so they are quickly approaching their final days in Fiji.

Even though Ricard is hard of hearing, it doesn't stop him from playing his heart out.🦻🏽🌟 #ICYMI: catch up on @paramountplus: https://t.co/MqJesiDSbR #Survivor pic.twitter.com/4tXVC4as94 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 18, 2021

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.