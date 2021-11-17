Celebrity Big Brother cast rumors: Politics, comedians in the CBB3 house?

Julie Chen Moonves will host the Winter 2022 version of Celebrity Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother cast rumors have presented some new names over the past few days, even though it is still too early to confirm whether or not any of them will actually be on the show.

The biggest news has been that CBS revealed when the Celebrity Big Brother 3 season premiere is going to take place this winter. The show will officially arrive in February and provide content for TV viewers not interested in watching the Winter Olympics.

Here is a breakdown of the full Celebrity Big Brother schedule for Winter 2022, including when the start date falls and when the season finale is scheduled to take place. There are a number of two-hour episodes that could lead to a really dramatic installment.

But back to the latest rumors about the CBB3 cast. Recently, Lisa Rinna and Scott Disick surfaced as two more potential CBB3 houseguests. Their personal histories with each other could lead to some unique drama of its own.

And before that, Boston Rob Mariano and Jax Taylor were mentioned, with previous rumors linking Tiffany Pollard and Clay Aiken to the show.

New Celebrity Big Brother cast rumors

Some new names were posted by Twitter user @Spoilergirl1 that could be interesting to see in the Big Brother house this summer. As a reminder, these names aren’t official, but they do create some good buzz about the upcoming season of the show.

According to SpoilerGirl1, “They [the Big Brother producers] really want Kellyanne Conway or Sean Spicer.”

“Other names I hear that are gaining interest Danny McBride and Caitlyn Jenner,” she added to her Twitter post.

Some names linked to Celebrity Big Brother 3. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

Who are these people in the Celebrity Big Brother rumors?

Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer are very recognizable as two people who worked for the Donald Trump presidency.

Conway served as a Senior Counselor to President Trump, while Spicer was the White House press secretary for Trump.

Caitlyn Jenner has also been in politics a lot lately due to a run to become the Governor of California. She has been taking part in an Australian version of Big Brother as well. Jenner was seen quite often on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for a number of years.

And then we have comedian Danny McBride, who is known for appearing in the films Pineapple Express (Red), This Is the End (as himself), and Angry Birds (voice of Bomb).

McBride seems like he might be too busy for a stop on Celebrity Big Brother, though, with a new season of The Righteous Gemstones slated to hit soon. On TV, he is also best known for playing Kenny Powers on Eastbound & Down.

Celebrity Big Brother debuts February 2 on CBS.