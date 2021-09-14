Celebrity Big Brother cast rumors: Two names linked to show already

Julie Chen Moonves will return to hosting Celebrity Big Brother USA. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother cast rumors have started up again after CBS confirmed that the reality competition show is coming back for a new season.

Soon enough, we will see a new group of celebrities getting introduced by host Julie Chen Moonves, with CBS indicating the season will air in Winter 2022.

Two previous seasons of the USA celebrity version have aired, with Marissa Jaret Winokur winning over Ross Mathews in 2018 and then Tamar Braxton beating out Ricky Williams in 2019.

The celebrity version of the show should also not be confused with returning players, which was called All-Stars during the summer 2021 season. Former houseguest Mike Malin was the Big Brother All-Stars 1 winner, and Cody Calafiore was the winner of Big Brother All-Stars 2.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast rumors

Two names have popped up online due to a post by a Twitter user that shares a lot of information about Big Brother and CBS soap operas. According to Spoilergirl1 on Twitter, two names that are being considered for BBCeleb3 are Tiffany Pollard and Clay Aiken.

Remember, these are just names that are rumored to be linked to the show and not necessarily people who will be in the Big Brother house this winter.

Who are Tiffany Pollard and Clay Aiken?

Tiffany Pollard has made a career out of appearing on reality television shows. Viewers first got to know her from VH1’s Flavor of Love and I Love New York. Since then, she has appeared on Braxton Family Values, Celebrity Ex on the Beach (UK), Celebrity Big Brother UK, Botched, The TS Madison Experience and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Pollard is now 39 and would turn 40 before Celebrity Big Brother USA returns in Winter 2022.

Clay Aiken made a name for himself on American Idol. He appeared on the second season of the singing competition in the United States and lost a very close vote to Ruben Studdard on finale night.

Aiken has gone on to become one of the more successful artists to emerge from American Idol, releasing a number of albums since then. He has also appeared as a guest co-host on The View, on a handful of game shows as a celebrity contestant, and as a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice.

The singer will turn 43 before potentially appearing on Celebrity Big Brother 3.

Big Brother 23 currently airing on CBS

A current summer season of Big Brother is still being played on CBS. The cast is down to its final six houseguests and they are all competing for a $750,000 prize this summer.

Here is the updated BB23 episode list, with a few interesting nights coming up on the docket.

Once Big Brother 23 has come to an end, we really expect the Celebrity Big Brother rumors to pick up and it won’t be too much longer until we get a cast list.

Celebrity Big Brother returns to CBS in Winter 2022.