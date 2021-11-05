Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast: A few new names surface in rumors

Julie Chen Moonves is back to host Celebrity Big Brother 3. Pic credit: CBS

A new Celebrity Big Brother cast will be playing the game this winter and a few new names have popped up in rumors this week.

We are still quite a ways from learning exactly who will be on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast, so, for now, rumors of who is getting mentioned by producers is what we have to go on.

Previously, Boston Rob Mariano, Jax Taylor, and Kellyanne Conway were mentioned as people the Big Brother producers were looking into being on the show.

And before that, Tiffany Pollard and Clay Aiken were in earlier Big Brother rumors about possibly wanting to play the game.

Now, we have two new names that have been linked to the show this week.

New Celebrity Big Brother cast rumors

According to an online Twitter account that likes to share information about CBS soap operas and Big Brother, Lisa Rinna and Scott Disick are “2 new celebrity names given to me that are under consideration today.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

For the average Big Brother fans who were hoping for some names that jump off the page, Lisa Rinna and Scott Disick might not fit that scenario, but these are also two people who could present some fun drama to watch if they were residents of the Big Brother house.

New names linked to Celebrity Big Brother 3. Pic credit: @Spoilergirl1/Twitter

Who are Lisa Rinna and Scott Disick from the Big Brother rumors?

Lisa Rinna is a long-time actress best known for playing Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives and Taylor McBride on Melrose Place.

In recent years, though, Rinna has been very recognizable as one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Rinna is also married to Harry Hamlin and has two kids, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, who are both models and social media influencers.

Scott Disick is a model and star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He has also appeared on a number of KUWTK spin-offs and other projects related to the hit reality TV show.

Disick was with Kourtney Kardashian for years, with whom he also has three kids. When their romantic relationship came to an end, he dated model Sofia Richie for a while. Sofia is one of the daughters of singer Lionel Richie and the sister of Nicole Richie.

To make this Celebrity Big Brother rumor even more interesting, Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin (Lisa Rinna’s daughter) dated. That right there could lead to some interesting moments and conversations if Disick and Rinna ended up in the Big Brother house together.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 will air on CBS in Winter 2022.