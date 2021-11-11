Celebrity Big Brother 3 schedule released, finale date announced

Celebrity Big Brother 3 will be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves in Winter 2022. Pic credit: CBS

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 schedule has been released, and it’s going to be a busy month of February for fans of the show.

We learned on Wednesday that Big Brother: Celebrity Edition returns for a new season on February 2, 2022.

It appears that CBS will provide alternative programming to the Winter 2022 Olympics airing on the NBC family of networks.

Big Brother fans who have been waiting a long time to see a third season of the celebrity version are going to get their fill of episodes in February.

Full Celebrity Big Brother 3 schedule on TV

Below is a complete look at the Winter 2022 schedule for Celebrity Big Brother 3. As you will note, there is a two-hour season premiere on February 2, and the show will then quickly proceed to the big season finale on February 23.

February 2: Wednesday at 8/7c (two hours)

February 3: Thursday at 9/8c

February 4: Friday at 8/7c (two hours)

February 6: Sunday at 8/7c

February 7: Monday at 9/8c

February 9: Wednesday at 8/7c

February 11: Friday at 8/7c (two hours)

February 13: Super Bowl Sunday at 8/7c

February 14: Monday at 9/8c

February 16: Wednesday at 8/7c

February 18: Friday at 8/7c (two hours)

February 19: Saturday at 8/7c

February 20: Sunday at 8/7c

February 21: Monday at 9/8c (two hours)

February 23: Wednesday at 8/7c (CBB3 finale)

Takeaways from the Winter 2022 Big Brother schedule

There are currently 15 episodes of Big Brother scheduled for Winter 2022. And in one span of time, there will be four consecutive nights with new episodes of the show. Each Friday, Big Brother fans will get to enjoy two hours of new content.

Celebrity Big Brother will try not only to take on the Winter Olympics but also the Super Bowl this year, scheduling an episode on the same night (February 13). That should be an interesting night of TV.

We predict when the celebrities will be revealed, but it might be too early to write that date in pen. There is still a lot of time for the producers to put together the right cast to generate a lot of excitement for CBB3.

There have certainly been a few rumors about who might pop up in the Big Brother house this winter, with Lisa Rinna and Scott Disick surfacing as two more potential CBB3 houseguests.

Stay tuned because it shouldn’t be too much longer until details about how the house will look, a possible theme, and then the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast confirmations start coming out.

All the Rumors are True 💁🏻‍♀️ #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/5xss0ZXXF5 — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 9, 2021

Celebrity Big Brother 3 will debut Wednesday, February 2 at 8/7c on CBS.