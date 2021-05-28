Sister Wives: Kody Brown’s first Twitter interaction since last season’s show involves guns

After a long silence on social media, Kody Brown’s first retweet involved guns. Pic credit: TLC

Brown family patriarch Kody Brown has been silent on social media since the Sister Wives’ 15th season ended last month, but he’s returned and his first interaction involved guns.

The last time Kody shared his own tweet was on April 11, thanking fans for watching after the ninth episode of the season premiered.

All season long, Kody engaged in a weekly live-tweet with his four wives on Twitter, during each episode as they aired every Sunday night.

Kody is typically well-known on Twitter for his vocal rants aimed at trolls and sometimes even his wives.

Mysteriously, though, during the double-episode season finale on April 18, Kody was silent on Twitter.

Many fans speculated that Kody bowed out from social media during the finale as damage control, as he knew his behavior in the episodes would put him on blast.

It was during the finale that Kody visited his third wife Christine and their daughter Ysabel to discuss her upcoming spinal surgery for scoliosis. Kody was not willing to travel with Ysabel from Arizona to New Jersey and even suggested she fly out herself, sparking outrage by fans.

Since laying low for over a month, Kody returned to Twitter, but this time, it had nothing to do with the show or his wives

On May 20, Kody liked and retweeted a tweet from the Twitter page Jews For The Preservation of Firearms Ownership, or JPFO.

Kody both liked and retweeted the tweet, his first social media interaction since April 11. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

The tweet included a pic of a woman holding a revolver with both hands, with the gun pointed at the screen, and a quote by Charlton Heston that read, “Any gun in the hands of a decent person is no threat to anybody, except bad people.”

Kody tweeted about guns but not his eldest son’s birthday

Kody’s eldest child, Logan, celebrated his 27th birthday just one day after Kody’s retweet, but curiously, Kody didn’t publicly acknowledge his firstborn’s birthday.

Janelle, Logan’s mother and Kody’s second wife, shared a pic from Logan’s birthday celebration in Las Vegas, but Kody was nowhere to be seen in the pic, which was somewhat surprising, considering Kody considers birthdays a big deal.

Although Kody said birthdays are a big deal, he snubbed his eldest son, Logan on his 27th. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Kody said back in March, ‘We have always made birthdays a big deal. Maybe even and overindulgence in some opinions. But I defend big deal birthdays as homage and celebration of each family member. It’s important.”

Kody hasn’t been active on social media much, but Janelle has

Kody isn’t usually active on his other social media account, his Instagram page, where his last post was from July 4, 2020, in honor of Independence Day, with a pic and quote from Ronald Reagan.

Although Kody hasn’t shared any pics or posts since last month’s end of the Sister Wives’ 15th season, his wife Janelle has been the only one of his wives to share pics of him recently.

Janelle recently shared a pic of Kody and their six kids, Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah, in a throwback pic from 11 years ago.

The couple of 28 years took a scenic drive through Arizona in their convertible last month and Janelle was sure to share pics, including one of Kody driving.

Now that Janelle’s rental home has been listed for sale, Kody may have to come out of the woodwork to help his wife and kids move, which should be something the family has gotten used to over the years.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.