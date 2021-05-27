Sister Wives: Kody Brown snubbed son Logan on his birthday

Kody and Janelle Brown’s son, Logan, recently celebrated a birthday, but Kody didn’t attend the party Pic credit: TLC

Former Sister Wives star Logan Brown, eldest child of the Brown’s and first child for Kody and Janelle Brown, recently celebrated his birthday, but Kody wasn’t at the party.

Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife, shared on social media that she made the trek from Flagstaff, Arizona to Las Vegas, Nevada to be with Logan to celebrate his birthday.

She shared a picture of Logan at a restaurant smiling big for the camera at his table with food, drinks, and a huge sparkler candle in front of him.

Jenelle celebrated with Logan and his longtime girlfriend, Michelle

Janelle captioned the picture, “Made a quick trip to Vegas to celebrate a late birthday dinner with Logan and Michelle. This restaurant had a very cool sparkler type candle instead of singing. Happy belated birthday to my oldest baby.”

Logan’s longtime girlfriend, Michelle Petty, was sure to comment and thanked Jenelle for coming to celebrate with them.

Kody was silent about Logan’s birthday on social media

Kody, who was extremely vocal on social media during this season of Sister Wives, was silent for his son’s birthday and was nowhere to be seen in the photos.

However, he was active on Twitter on May 20, just four days prior to Logan’s birthday, when he posted about advocating for firearms.

It may come as a surprise to some fans of the show, since Kody tweeted earlier this year, “We have always made birthdays a big deal. Maybe even and overindulgence in some opinions. But I defend big deal birthdays as homage and celebration of each family member. It’s important.”

Kody tweeted in March about birthdays being a “big deal.” Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Janelle has been busy visiting family

Jenelle mentioned that she was in Las Vegas in another post, where she told followers she “circled up through” St. George after her trip to Nevada. She stopped there to see Mykelti, Tony, and their newborn daughter, Avalon, and she shared photos of the beautiful scenery along the way.

In addition to Logan, Janelle and Kody share children Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah.

Janelle has been the only one of Kody’s wives lately to share pictures of them together. The couple took a road trip last month to Sedona, Arizona and Jenelle shared pictures of Kody peeling logs on their property in April.

Things weren’t always peachy keen this season on the show. Janelle and Kody disagreed over how to quarantine and parent, and it resulted in a Twitter scuffle between the two of them.

News recently broke that Janelle’s rental house was listed for sale, so it looks like the Browns will be preparing for yet another move to add to their never-ending list of responsibilities.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.