Is another move in the near future for Sister Wives star Janelle Brown?

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown might have a major decision to make as reports have surfaced that her Flagstaff, Arizona rental home has been listed for sale.

Janelle’s $2,900 per month rental is on the market, listed for $699,000.

The home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a huge backyard, along with a separate guest studio and green house.

Janelle shares her home with three of her children, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah, who all still live at home. Janelle and husband Kody Brown share six children total, with Logan, Madison, and Hunter out of the home.

Details of the listing were first brought to light by a fan group for the show called Sister Wives Fans Unite, on Facebook, as confirmed by The Sun.

Will Janelle be forced into another rental, since the family has yet to build on Coyote Pass?

Janelle has been renting the home for more than a year, and while the family is living separately as four individual moms with their children, the Browns still own the property they purchased at Coyote Pass in Flagstaff.

The polygamists purchased their property on Coyote Pass for $820,000 in 2018, and according to building records, they have yet to begin construction on their land.

The Browns seemingly had it made in Las Vegas before moving to Flagstaff

Kody and his four wives, Meri, Christine, Janelle and Robyn, purchased their property in Flagstaff after fleeing Las Vegas, Nevada, where they seemed to have the perfect setup.

In Nevada, each wife had their own home, but all four houses were situated on a private cul-de-sac, making it easy for Kody to split his time between the four homes.

Now, living in Flagstaff, the families are even more spread apart, with a 10-15 minute driving distance between each of Kody’s wives’ homes.

Some of Kody’s wives own their homes and some rent

Meri rents a huge $1.3 million home, complete with its own elevator and gorgeous views of the mountains, in Flagstaff, while Janelle rents her home, as well. Christine purchased her home in Flagstaff jointly with Kody, who removed his name from the deed and sold it to his wife for $10.

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, co-owns a home in Flagstaff with Kody, which they dropped $890,000 on after the two disagreed over whether to rent or buy. Robyn didn’t want to purchase a home, thinking it would take away from the family’s funds to build on Coyote Pass — and it looks as though she may have been right.

In this past season of Sister Wives, Kody was adamant about building on Coyote Pass, but on four separate parcels, one for each wife. However, money was holding them back from breaking ground on their property, in addition to disagreements over which wife would get which lot.

Kody expressed that he would like to sustain income property in addition to the homes they plan to build at Coyote Pass as part of his retirement plan for the family’s future.

In order for that to happen, however, Kody’s wives would have to help him tackle legal obstacles, as the property currently consists of four lots, and he would like there to be seven total.

If sister wife Christine had her way, the family would be back in Utah

Speaking of moving, Janelle’s sister wife, Christine, was adamant about moving back to Utah this season on the show. She brought up the idea to her daughters, who shot it down, and was met with resistance when she mentioned it to her sister wives.

When the Browns first appeared on TLC, they were living under one roof in Utah, but soon fled the state out of fear of being persecuted for polygamy, which was a felony at the time in the state.

They uprooted and landed in Las Vegas, where it seemed as though the family was finally able to settle, before Kody got another idea to move his large family to another state.

If Janelle is forced to move out of her rental home, it will be interesting to find out where she would move and how it will affect the rest of the family. Until next season returns to the air, fans will be holding onto the edge of their seats.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.