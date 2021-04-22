Sister Wives: Janelle Brown shared pics and video of ‘whole new experience with the top down’ with Kody

Janelle and Kody shared an adventurous date with the top down. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives shared several pics and video of herself with husband Kody on an adventure that she called a “whole new experience with the top down.”

In her first slide, a video showed trees along the skyline as she filmed from her car, and The Eagles played on the radio.

The new few pics were of the scenery, a close-up selfie of Janelle, and a pic of Kody in the car, smiling and wearing a sun visor and sunglasses.

Janelle and Kody ‘broke out the old convertible’ for a day trip

Janelle captioned her post, “Broke out the old convertible for a drive to Sedona :). Oak Creek Canyon is such a gorgeous drive and an whole new experience for me with the top down :)”

“And of course classic Eagles music playing 😍,” she continued in the comments section.

Kody took another one of his wives on a very similar trip in the season finale episode of Sister Wives.

He and third wife, Christine, drove to Sedona in the convertible for her birthday celebration. They drove around, looking for a sunset in the scene.

Sedona is just under an hour north of Flagstaff, so it makes for a great choice for a drive, one of the best ways to travel during the pandemic.

Janelle has been more present on social media and sharing more pics of Kody

Janelle has shared several pics of Kody this season, which isn’t typical of her, let alone any of Kody’s wives.

A couple of weeks ago, Janelle shared a pic of Kody peeling logs on their property at Coyote Pass.

Janelle, unlike her sister wives Meri and Christine, seems to be getting along with Kody and spending a lot of time with him lately.

Although, Janelle and Kody had a few hiccups in their relationship this season. When the pandemic first hit, Janelle demanded that Kody stay away from her house out of an abundance of caution.

When Kody disagreed with Janelle’s decision regarding their kids being involved outside the home, he insulted her parenting, and she fired back.

During the season finale episode, Janelle and Kody met to discuss her traveling to North Carolina to help with their granddaughter Evie‘s surgery.

Fans thought Janelle “forced” Kody to tell her he loved her during the scene, but she clarified that she did not force him to say anything.

When she’s not sharing snippets of her personal life on Instagram, Janelle stays busy on Facebook, promoting her latest business venture, Plexus Worldwide, an Arizona-based MLM.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.