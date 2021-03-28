Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Janelle Brown is selling something she claimed helped her during a weekend with her grandkids


Janelle Brown of Sister Wives
Janelle Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has revealed a new product she’s selling and even claimed it helped her during a weekend with her daughter Maddie and grandkids, Axel and Evie.

Janelle recently flew to North Carolina with her youngest daughter Savanah to visit Maddie, her husband Caleb, and their two kids.

Janelle shared on her Strive with Janelle page that she’s now selling Plexus, a powdered supplement aimed at weight loss and reducing sugary cravings as well as reducing blood sugar and cholesterol.

Janelle says daughter Maddie ‘sold’ her on the product

She posted a pic of herself with her grandkids and said, “You may have seen my post a little over a week ago about how much l’m loving Plexus.  Maddie accidentally ‘sold’ me etc. I’m here in North Carolina and I’ve have become aware of how much more energy I have.”

“Usually the jet lag just exhausts me and I can’t help Maddie and keep up with the grand babies the way I want to. This trip has been different. I hadn’t noticed all the subtle changes in energy and focus I have had, until I compared my last trip to this trip,” she continued.

“I’m so completely sold on this that I’m honestly willing to stand up and tell everyone.  And the great thing is that is a nutritional supplement not a diet so it can fit any lifestyle .  Message me if you would like more information !”

“P.S. – the sugar cravings are still vanquished !  And I’m now noticing my taste buds are changing.  My regular foods taste so much sweeter.  It’s so interesting .”

A day later, Janelle posted a video with her daughter Maddie. The look-alike mother-daughter duo talked about how Plexus has changed their lives and improved their health, as well as Maddie’s kids’.

The two told fans that Maddie “accidentally sold” her mom Janelle on Plexus products. Janelle has been busy with her Strive business these days.

Janelle went on to claim that her sugar cravings have diminished, she doesn’t “emotionally eat” as much, and that at its core, the product helps with gut health.

The pair offered to send links to users’ testimonials and received lots of positive responses in the comments section.

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives on Facebook
Janelle’s fans commented. Pic credit: Strive with Janelle/Facebook

Fans commented on Janelle’s new glow

One fan told Janelle, “I would just like to say that you are glowing this season. We have seen you smile and show a genuine happiness!”

Janelle replied back, “Thank you!”

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives on Facebook
Janelle’s fans complimented her. Pic credit: Strive with Janelle/Facebook

Other fans noted that Janelle and her eldest daughter Maddie looked like “twins.” Maddie is one of six children Janelle shares with husband Kody Brown. The couple also shares sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel, and youngest daughter Savanah.

Janelle shares six kids and two grandkids with husband Kody

Janelle recently sat down with her three kids still at home (Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah) during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She expressed her struggles adjusting to her new normal.

Janelle and Kody seemed to disagree on how to raise their kids recently when Kody called out Janelle for her parenting choices. Janelle didn’t hold back and she defended herself against Kody‘s claims.

Janelle and Kody are currently the only two parents of the five adults who share biological grandchildren. That will soon change when Kody and Christine’s daughter Mykelti gives birth to her daughter, adding a third grandchild to the Brown family.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

