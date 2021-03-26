Janelle Brown talks about her struggles with her new normal during quarantine

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: MTV

Janelle Brown sat down with her kids during quarantine in Sister Wives’ latest episode to talk about their new normal and how she was struggling to adjust.

In the newest clip from this week’s episode, Kody Brown’s second wife detailed how she handled adapting to her new routine at home during the pandemic.

During the height of the pandemic, Arizona was one of the states that shut down businesses amid fears of spreading the coronavirus. As Flagstaff residents, the Brown family was forced to change the way they normally lived due to the shutdowns.

Janelle had trouble slowing down during quarantine

Janelle self-admittedly is “used to going 100 mph” and has prided herself on her work and keeping busy.

She told cameras during her confessional, “I think this virus is different because it’s like, it, you’re, sometimes you’re not even making a choice, and you get it. This risk seems like you can’t control it. You can’t do anything to prevent it.”

Janelle sat outside with her and Kody’s kids, who still live at home, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. She told them that after speaking with their older sister Maddie, who lives in NC, and older brother Logan, they also felt the effects of the shutdowns.

Janelle previously demanded that Kody ‘stay away’

Fans will remember that Janelle was the only of Kody’s four wives who ordered him to “stay away” from her home when the pandemic started.

Kody and Janelle have older children still living at home who were still working and going to school, and she wanted to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to the rest of the family.

Janelle had a really hard time dealing with staying home, being that she is used to staying busy. Janelle and Kody’s youngest child, Savanah shed some positivity on the topic.

The 16-year-old brought up the fact that there were some positives to being quarantined.

Savanah, who Janelle recently featured in a body positivity post, said that although “our world is so focused on going 100mph,” the virus has given people the chance to slow down and focus on present-day events.

Janelle admitted to her struggles with routine, every-day tasks, like getting dressed and taking a shower.

“I’m not that healthy some days. Some days I’m kind of like, struggling to get dressed.”

She continued to confess, “This has been a huge emotional thing for me and I didn’t expect it. Every day I have to get up and shower and get dressed because that’s kind of like the ultimatum for me.”

Janelle disclosed getting through the mundane duties of life

“I may not accomplish much after that; some days I don’t, but I sort of feel like that’s the line of demarcation that keeps me from spiraling into the abyss. I don’t know how this is going to go for another month.”

Fans can expect to see more of the Browns dealing with the pandemic in this week’s episode.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.