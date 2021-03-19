Videos Netflix Superheroes Star Wars The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander This Is Us Riverdale The Curse of Oak Island
Janelle Brown stays active with Strive business, shares pic of daughter Savanah in body positivity post


Janelle Brown of Sister Wives
Janelle Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared a rare pic of her youngest child, daughter Savanah earlier this week, while promoting body positivity via her Strive business. The pic was shared on Janelle’s Strive with Janelle Facebook page.

16-year-old Savanah is Janelle’s youngest child of six with husband Kody. She is the fourth youngest of the entire Brown family. Savanah has always been quiet and reserved like her mom.

Janelle captioned her pic saying, “My beautiful Savanah getting ready to go snow shoeing for the first time last weekend. She was shy about me taking this picture but I just think she is so cute 😀

“I think it’s hard for us, at any age, to feel comfortable in our own skin. There is so much negative chatter going on in our heads. I propose an exercise to my people that enroll in my accountability groups.”

“I ask them to write down 10 things they like about themselves. It can be little things. And it’s not limited to physical attributes but I do strongly suggest you make at least 5 about those things. Then the hard part. Stand in front of the mirror and speak those 10 things to yourself in a kind way. Finally, repeat this mirror part for several days.”

“It’s crazy, but we are usually the ones who speak most harshly to ourselves. This exercise actually helps to interrupt that flow of thought for even just a few minutes and may help change thinking patterns, even just a little bit.”

Janelle Brown’s Strive with Janelle Facebook page has 20,000 followers

The timing of Janelle’s post lines up with her winter wonderland pics she shared recently. Flagstaff, Arizona where Janelle and the rest of the large Brown family resides, received over a foot of snow last week. Janelle shared that she would be taking up snow shoeing after watching a neighbor cross country ski across her lawn.

Savanah happened to post a selfie in the same black snowsuit last week on social media. Savanah was standing in the blizzard-like conditions holding ski poles. She wrote, “Well, I went snow shoeing, and hated it, but well, I tried it. I can now cross that off the bucket list.”

Savanah’s Instagram page shows her first post was made in 2019 and she doesn’t share often. However, she posted twice last week. Previously, Savanah shared two up-close selfies with a line from the book The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur.

What is Janelle Brown up to lately?

Janelle has become much more vocal on social media lately, like her husband Kody has. She recently had a cancer scare and talked in depth about Kody‘s failed marriage with first wife, Meri.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


