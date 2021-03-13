Janelle Brown shares winter wonderland pic, reveals which winter sport she wants to take up

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives shared a pic of the wintry wonderland in her own yard after Flagstaff was hit with a snowstorm overnight.

The pic shows cars and bushes covered in snow. She captioned the post, “Definitely more snow than was expected 😂. But I’ll take it. It melts off pretty fast.”

“I seriously just saw a guy cross county ski by my house, I’m assuming for his morning workout. How brilliant is that?!? We may not have this big of storm the rest of the season but I’ll be sure to be prepared to ski or snow shoe next time !!!” She exclaimed.

“The downside -the dogs take one look when I try to take them out and basically say “noppity nope nope,” she concluded jokingly.

Janelle seemed to be open to skiing during the next snowfall

Janelle seemed to get a laugh out of a passerby who was cross country skiing. It seems she may be up for some skiing or snow shoeing adventures with the next big snowfall.

Janelle posted a day before announcing the impending storm with a rare selfie.

Janelle has publicly shared her exercise and weight loss journeys before. She still promotes her Strive website on her Twitter account.

Janelle’s Strive website is still listed in her Twitter bio

The website is officially called Strive with Janelle. The “about” description reads, “After decades of dieting and being unhappy with my body I came to the realization that I was enough just as I was. I embraced movement and self care for the JOY and EMPOWERMENT they brought me. Along the way I discovered COMPASSION for my body.”

“As a fully certified IIN coach since 2019 I offer perspective on body compassion and provide accountability,” she continues. “The essence of my work is to facilitate self-growth by helping you identify your core mind, body and spirit challenges, so that you can overcome them with confidence. Only then, will you be able to fully embrace who you are and start living a happier and healthier life.”

Janelle has also been documented joining a gym and wanting to open one

That isn’t the only way Janelle has tried to improve her health publicly. In Season Three of Sister Wives, Janelle and Kody’s other three wives joined a gym and tracked their fat loss. And in Season Four, Janelle was determined to open a gym.

Janelle continued her weight loss efforts into 2013. She was featured in a YouTube video called Janelle Brown’s Weight Loss Diary: Motivation Cards. Janelle is Kody Brown’s second wife.

She joined Meri and Kody in marriage in 1993 and was soon pregnant with Kody’s first child, Logan. Janelle and Kody share six children together: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah.

Fans will be looking forward to this week’s episode detailing Janelle’s Covid predicament with Kody when she told the husband of four to “stay away from” her home.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.