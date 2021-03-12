Sister Wives: Janelle Brown shares rare selfie on Instagram

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives rarely posts selfies online. The 51-year-old real estate broker posted her third selfie in the past three weeks.

Janelle looked happy and healthy with snow covering the ground behind her. The caption read, “Snow again today. And big winter storm watch tonight and tomorrow. Seems like that is how spring is in the mountains of the west. Maybe it is for you too ? 50s one day, snow the next.”

Janelle seems to have an interest in weather, as she has recently retweeted and liked several posts about weather on Twitter in the last couple of weeks. Flagstaff is currently experiencing snowy conditions.

Janelle is Kody Brown’s second wife

She didn’t grow up in the polygamist lifestyle, but was raised in the LDS church in Utah.

Kody’s second wife entered the Brown family three years after Meri and Kody wed. She had previously been married to Meri’s brother, Adam Barber.

Janelle became close friends with Meri’s family and kept her friendships even after her divorce. Janelle can even be seen in Kody and Meri’s wedding photos, as she attended as their friend.

Janelle and Kody have an interesting past

Janelle’s mother was married to Kody’s father, technically making them step-siblings and spouses. She wrote in the family’s book, Becoming Sister Wives the Story of an Unconventional Marriage, that she was first drawn to the novelty of Meri’s polygamous family, but over time became emotionally invested in them.

She described meeting Kody for the first time as “the strangest feeling.” Janelle felt as though she had “forgotten something and suddenly remembered it.”

Janelle would later wed Kody in a spiritual ceremony and become pregnant with Kody’s first biological child, Logan. Janelle and Kody went on to have five other children together, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

Janelle asked Kody to stay away from her house during the coronavirus pandemic

Janelle was seen in a newly released trailer for Sister Wives struggling with being away from Kody when the coronavirus pandemic first hit last year. She was concerned that having kids working outside the home would be too high of a risk and asked Kody to stay away from her home.

Janelle also recently shared her skin cancer story with followers. She had a nonmalignant basal cell carcinoma removed from her upper lip. Fans had commented on her lip previously and she finally got it examined and removed.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.