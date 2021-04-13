Kody Brown of Sister Wives fires back after fans criticize daughter Ariella’s late bedtime

Fans threw shade at Kody for Ariella’s late bedtime. Pic credit: TLC

During this week’s Sister Wives live-tweets, after Kody Brown shared a tweet about his youngest child, daughter Ariella, fans thought he needed to do something about her bed time, and he fired back.

This week’s episode showed viewers that Kody and Robyn’s four-year-old, Ari, is a night owl and is exhausting Kody mentally.

The admission that Ari is a spunky preschooler who doesn’t like to sleep came while Kody and Robyn were discussing having more children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Ari has been a blessing, Kody admitted that she has also been a challenge to his patience and energy. Robyn fired up fans when she said that her kids, Ari and Sol, struggle when they don’t see Kody.

Kody tweeted about Ari during his live-tweet session

Kody tweeted, “Ariella Mae is such a force. She is also very loving and affectionate. I have really enjoyed being her father. I wish she would go to bed before midnight. I arise at 6:30. I’m getting tired.”

Kody tweeted about his daughter, Ari, who he and Robyn called a “night owl.” Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Fans offered some unsolicited parenting advice for Kody

One said, “You’re supposed to be the parent! Don’t let her sleep late in the morning and no naps after a certain time. Get her into a routine and stop letting her run the house. For goodness sake she’s only 4!”

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Another fan echoed the same sentiment: “Who are the parents here. She’s up until midnight because you allow it. You may not like it but you still allow her to get away with it.”

Yet another fan of the show thought Kody and Robyn “failed” as parents. They wrote, “This is 100% a failure of parenting. Also, did I hear that she was just weaned? Seems like part of the problem here.”

Some fans thought Kody should step it up as a parent and put Ari on a bedtime routine. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Kody had even more followers who thought he needed to make a change

More followers thought Ari should be going to bed earlier. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

The father of 18 clapped back at one of his haters

But Kody wasn’t going to just sit back and let others tell him how to parent his child.

He took to Twitter about ten minutes after he first shared that Ari had a late bedtime. And this time, he called out one of his trolls.

Kody mocked one follower who had parenting advice for him. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

The follower Kody chose to call out wrote, “The parent determines bedtime not the child.”

He told them in a quote retweet, “Sure….expert” followed by a hands-clapping emoji.

Kody has found out the hard way that putting himself in the public eye means receiving praise as well as backlash.

Kody has called out trolls this season, along with his wives

He has been extra vocal on Twitter this season, calling out trolls and his wives, alike.

Kody has had major shade thrown at him for his comments on COVID-19 which he refers to as “Coronapocalypse.”

Kody has also taken aim at his wives. Most recently, he called out his third wife, Christine, over her basement wife comments and publicly insulted his second wife Janelle for her parenting choices.

Fans of the show can tune in Sunday for the two-hour long season finale to catch the last of this season’s drama-filled series.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.