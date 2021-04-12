Sister Wives fans attack Kody Brown for tweets about ‘extreme caution’ during quarantine

Kody came under fire for more Covid remarks on Twitter. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown came under fire once again for some COVID-19-related tweets that didn’t sit well with some of his fans.

While live-tweeting during this week’s episode, Kody posted: “When first confronted with Covid I had my doubts. However, I believe that the best course of action for our family is with extreme caution.”

“Painful, but no behavior that might cause severe regret. Big families need to lower exposure risk.”

When the family couldn’t agree on how to handle quarantining, Kody decided he would be the only one traveling between homes

This week, fans of the show watched more Brown family COVID-19 drama unfold as the family couldn’t agree on how to quarantine their large family.

Kody claimed that after talking to the family doctor, he was advised to be the only family member traveling between each of his wives’ homes.

But many of Kody’s followers called him out for what he considered to be “extreme caution,” deeming his statement as failed logic and accusing him of self-righteous behavior.

Kody tweeted about exercising “extreme caution” during quarantine, but fans thought he was hypocritical. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

One of Kody’s followers thought Kody’s actions were hypocritical after Kody called out Janelle for “allowing” their adult children to risk exposure to the virus just as much as he did.

They replied to Kody, “If Ur so afraid which I’d be 2, then why go between wife’s? Ur doing the same s**t Ur accusing Janelles kids of doing? What makes U so safe 2go between wife’s???”

One fan called out Kody for doing the same thing he criticized Janelle’s kids for doing. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Fans threw shade at Kody for being hypocritical

Kody got called out again when more fans of the show insinuated he was being hypocritical by visiting each wife’s house.

One fan accused Kody of not following the CDC’s protocols about social distancing, and accused him of having a favorite wife, Robyn.

They said, “Kody gets to see each wives and the children, but he is condemning his wives(except his favorite, Robyn) for wanting the same thing. Hey Kody, if you’re going from house to house, you’re also not following CDC guidelines. You could be the one spreading to the entire family” with a face palm emoji.

Were Kody’s actions really “extremely” cautious, though?

Another of Kody’s followers pointed out that he could have been a “super spreader” and that changing his clothes when entering a new home was worthless.

They commented, “could’ve been a super spreading really This genius was changing his clothes which meant nothing Which is why we always wore masks”

Somebody else asked Kody what was so extremely cautious about traveling between three houses.

They posted, “What is ‘extreme caution’ about going from house to house????”

More Sister Wives fans called out Kody for his “extreme caution” during quarantine. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

This isn’t the first time fans have attacked Kody about his COVID-19 remarks

Kody has come under scrutiny for plenty this season, and not just his remarks about COVID-19, which he has frequently referred to as “Coronapocalypse.”

Kody recently called his wife Janelle “lazy” about her attitude towards COVID-19 safety measures and said she was “full of s**t,” much to viewers’ surprise.

Most notably, this season’s storyline has focused on Kody and Meri’s crumbling marriage. When the couple celebrated their 30th “non-anniversary,” viewers were shocked when Kody rejected Meri’s attempts at flirting.

He even admitted to withholding romance and sex from Meri because they lack a “spark” in their relationship.

Fans of the show can tune in next Sunday for the two-hour-long season finale and see if the Browns come to any resolutions in their multitude of never-ending drama.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.