Kody Brown’s comments about ‘Coronapocolypse’ and his three youngest kids set off followers

Kody Brown of Sister Wives got slammed by fans. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown, patriarch of the Sister Wives series, set off his followers with a post about “Coronapocolypse” and his three youngest kids.

Kody was live-tweeting during this week’s episode, as he has every week this season. One of his tweets angered many of his followers.

He tweeted, “‘Coronapocolypse’ has left my three littlest so lonely for the company of each other and other kids. This is a heartbreaking experience sometimes.”

Viewers saw Kody’s daughter Truely get upset about not being able to play with her siblings

Kody was referring to the scene when his and Christine’s youngest daughter Truely got sad that she couldn’t play with her younger brother and sister, Solomon and Ariella.

It was Robyn’s eldest daughter Breanna’s 18th birthday, so Christine stopped by Robyn’s house with daughters Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. The four ladies stayed outside and socially distanced from Robyn’s household due to COVID-19.

Kody’s tweet that set off his followers. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

What seemed like an innocent observation turned ugly when Kody’s followers took to his comments to speak their minds

One follower replied, “Did you ever think about how Truly felt as she’s getting upset and you have another one of your kids on your lap! Why didn’t you hug her? You’re going between the houses so there was no reason you all couldn’t have seen each other!!”

A fan asked Kody if he thought of how Truely felt. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Kody’s followers didn’t hold back when speaking their minds

Other followers compared Christine to “a single mom,” called Robyn a “trophy wife,” and said Kody and Robyn’s actions were “disgusting” and “narcissistic.”

They said, “The whole scene looked like a single mom bringing her kids by for any scrap of love that the bio dad would show them. And all he did was sit there with his “trophy” wife and kids. What a disgusting and narcissistic display from both kody and Robyn.”

More hate towards Kody. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

One of Kody’s followers did not like his choice of words and thought he had some growing up to do.

“Please stop saying Coronapocolypse. It is not a joking matter. I know people who have died and relatives who were very ill. One is suffering a year later with long term effects. Grow up,” the user wrote.

More fans spoke out against Kody. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

One fan of the show had some choice names for Kody: “Your [sic] a douche dad! You were really looking forward to seeing Mariah and Audrey BUT you still didn’t see them for a week since they been home. You look like a complete moron on tv right now.”

Kody has been splitting his time between only two of his wives’ homes

Kody was at Robyn’s at the time of the visit, as he is only rotating between Christine and Robyn’s houses. Janelle had asked Kody to stay away from her home when the coronavirus pandemic hit. And Kody’s first wife Meri doesn’t see Kody due to their estranged marriage.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.