Seeking Sister Wife: Vanessa Cobbs speaks out amid domestic abuse allegations against Dimitri and Ashley Snowden

Dimitri and Ashley Snowden’s ex-wife, Vanessa Cobbs, has spoken out amid their domestic abuse scandal, which saw Christeline Petersen file for protective orders against the couple.

Christeline was one of the Snowdens’ prospective sister wives on this season of Seeking Sister Wife, and was courting the couple along with fellow potential sister wife, Tayler Monique.

The South African native accused Dimitri of slamming her head into a headboard and choking her during sex, and was granted an order of protection, but the order was dissolved after a judge said Christeline didn’t meet the required burden of proof.

Christeline also filed for a restraining order against Ashley, claiming that she was verbally abusive and even threw things at her, but that request was also dropped after the Snowdens had their day in court on Wednesday, April 28.

Vanessa shared several posts in the midst of the Snowdens’ legal troubles this week

In one of Vanessa’s posts, she shared a simple pic of a purple heart painted on the inside of her palm. The color purple has been used to represent solidarity with victims of domestic violence.

In another post, Vanessa shared a series of quotes, along with the caption: “Enough. Stop lying to the world and yourselves. Get help. There’s no shame in therapy.”

The first quote Vanessa shared read, “The same people that did you wrong are telling a different version of the story and they’re playing the victim.”

The next quote said, “If you continually have problems with everyone you come across, more than likely the problem is you”

For her third quote, Vanessa shared one that read, “Enabling: Removing the natural consequences of someone’s behavior.”

A fourth quote, by Shahida Arabi, said, “The Kumbaya Enabler: An enabler who misuses their faith or spirituality to police and micromanage survivors of narcissistic predators.

“They try to enforce and encourage premature fake forgiveness, spiritual bypassing of emotions, shame survivors for any valid anger they feel, and prevent them from holding their abusers accountable.

“They dishonor the true victims of crimes in favor of ‘loving’ the abuser and seeing the nonexistent ‘good’ in them.”

Vanessa wasn’t done yet. She also shared yet another quote with the words “LIE AND DENY” in red, repeatedly printed at the top of the pic. It read, “A Narcissist’s Prayer: That didn’t happen. And if it did, it wasn’t that bad. And if it was, that’s not a big deal. And if it is, that’s not my fault. And if it was, I didn’t mean it. And if I did you deserved it.”

The last quote Vanessa shared was entitled “Narcissism & the Dynamics of Evil” and read, “The most dangerous predators among us are ingeniously veiled.

“They carefully surround themselves with people entirely unlike themselves, that is, with deeply empathic human beings who wish to please others, who are slow to judge, who are excessively tolerant and who have an eye for the good to be found in others.

“They know how to exploit to their own advantage such character traits. It is their association with such people that maximizes their chances of perpetuating the façade and keeping themselves from exposure.”

Support for the former Seeking Sister Wife star

The Snowdens’ other potential sister wife, Tayler Monique, showed her support for the former polygamist, commenting on Vanessa’s post with three speaking heads emojis.

Tosha Jones, a new cast member from this season of Seeking Sister Wife, then replied to Tayler’s comment with a simple purple heart.

Brandy, one of Bernie and Paige McGee’s potential sister wives from season two of the show, also showed her support for Vanessa when she commented, “Hugs!! You know I’m here for you!”

Vanessa met the Snowdens during season two of Seeking Sister Wife and eventually married the couple in a dual ceremony, uniting Vanessa in marriage with Dimitri and renewing Ashley and Dimitri’s vows.

Vanessa broke up with the Snowdens via text message, and they claimed to be taken off guard by her sudden “embarrassing” departure.

In May of 2019, the 35-year-old Seattle native announced her reasons for leaving her plural relationship in an Instagram post, saying, “I love Ashley, Dimitri, and the children so much, and will continue to do so always. However, my love and commitment to them overshadowed my love and commitment to myself.”

Vanessa has since moved to Australia to be with her twin sister, Adrienne, where she advocates for social justice.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.