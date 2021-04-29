Judge dissolves Dimitri Snowden restraining order, potential sister wife Tayler shows support for Christeline

Christeline Petersen’s restraining order against Dimitri Snowden has been dissolved after a hearing. Pic credit: TLC

Seeking Sister Wife star Dimitri Snowden was in court on Wednesday when a judge dissolved the temporary restraining order against him, filed by potential sister wife Christeline Petersen.

The judge presiding over Dimitri’s case said that Christeline did not meet her burden of proof. According to a source, Dimitri countered Christeline’s claims with text messages allegedly from Christeline, saying she liked being choked during sex — something she had accused him of.

The judge couldn’t rule on the case without enough information to decide who was telling the truth, so the case got tossed. The judge also threw out Christeline’s request for an order of protection against Dimitri’s first wife, Ashley.

Christeline first filed for the protective order in January

Christeline, who came to the United States from South Africa to court the Snowdens as a potential sister wife, initially filed for the order against the Snowdens in January, claiming that Dimitri got physically abusive with her.

In the original documents, Christeline alleged that she woke to Dimitri “slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me,” and claimed that he hit her head against the headboard several more times.

She also claimed that “he choked me during sex, even though I told him not to,” adding, “The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it.”

A second restraining order request was filed for when Christeline accused Dimitri’s first wife, Ashley Snowden, of domestic abuse as well. She claimed that Ashley got physical, saying, she “shoved me to prevent me from leaving the home my husband and I shared with her.”

Christeline also alleged that Ashley threw things and was verbally abusive, saying, “She also threw a bottle at me. She was verbally abusive and called me names.”

The Snowdens’ second potential sister wife, Tayler, showed support for Christeline the same day news broke of the domestic abuse allegations

Interestingly, the Snowdens’ second potential sister wife, Tayler, shared a pic of herself with Christeline on Instagram, the same day that news broke of the restraining orders being filed for.

Tayler was courting the Snowdens at the same time they were courting Christeline on this season of Seeking Sister Wife. Her comments on the Instagram post appeared to imply that her pic with Christeline was in support of her friend.

Tayler, another of the Snowdens’ potential sister wives, talked indirectly about Christeline’s accusations. Pic credit: @iamdivinesol/Instagram

Tayler wrote that she “learned some terrible news today about someone that I love. Not sure what information you have that’s helping you form this opinion, and it’s a strong one. Mirrors and reflections. That strong negative energy you feel for me can be transmuted into something so much more beautiful sis. Take it easy🌻”

In another comment, Tayler responded to some of her followers, and didn’t get into specifics, but said she was sending love to Christeline (Chrissy for short).

Tayler told followers she was “sending her love” to Christeline. Pic credit: @iamdivinesol/Instagram

Neither Dimitri nor TLC have responded to the media in regards to the allegations. Fans of the show will have to wait and see what else this season brings, and if Tayler or Christeline stick with the Snowdens or go their own ways.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.