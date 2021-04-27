Dimitri Snowden of Seeking Sister Wife accused of domestic abuse by potential third wife, Christeline Petersen

Christeline Peterson was granted a restraining order against Dimitri Snowden over alleged domestic abuse. Pic credit: TLC

Dimitri Snowden of Seeking Sister Wife is in legal trouble with one of his potential wives, Christeline Peterson, after she was granted a restraining order for alleged physical abuse.

Legal documents state that Christeline has been physically abused by Dimitri for the past year and it’s gotten so scary that her two young daughters are in fear of the situation.

Christeline alleged that Dimitri slammed her head and choked her during sex

Christeline said in the documents that in January, she woke with Dimitri “slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me,” and claimed that he hit her head against the headboard several times.

Christeline also alleged that Dimitri was abusive during sex, saying, “he choked me during sex, even though I told him not to. The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it.”

Ashley, Christeline and Dimitri video-chatting with potential sister wife, Tayler, on Seeking Sister Wife. Pic credit: TLC

Christeline claimed she had to go along with it for her own safety, saying, “I stopped saying no after a few times, because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and choking.”

She detailed getting dizzy to the point of almost passing out and claimed she suffered from scratches, bruising and redness around her neck.

Legal records show that a restraining order was granted for both Christeline and her two daughters

Christeline’s request for a restraining order was reportedly awarded to both her and children, demanding that Dimitri stay at least 100 yards away from her and her two young daughters.

Christeline’s daughters are said to be afraid of Dimitri “as he often yells and punches the walls or furniture.”

According to TMZ, Christeline also filed for a restraining order against Dimitri’s first wife, Ashley Snowden, claiming that in January she “shoved me to prevent me from leaving the home my husband and I shared with her.”

She also claimed Ashley threw a bottle at her and gave her verbal abuse, and that her kids are scared of her.

Christeline Petersen and her daughters. Pic credit: TLC

This season on Seeking Sister Wife, things were looking up for the Snowdens, finding two seemingly suitable women simultaneously to add to their plural marriage

This season on Seeking Sister Wife, viewers have watched as Dimitri and Ashley sought not one, but two, sister wives to add to their family.

Christeline, a mom of two from South Africa, came to meet the Snowdens in person, without her children, and the trio seemed to hit things off.

A second potential sister wife, Tayler, entered the picture around the same time. It was recently reported that Tayler has a prior record, and was arrested for a DWI in 2010.

The Snowdens married Vanessa Cobbs last season, only for her to leave the couple, telling them of the “embarrassing” split via text message.

Dimitri and Ashley have been spiritually married for over a decade and share three children together.

TMZ has reached out to Dimitri and TLC for comments, but haven’t received a response from either.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.