Seeking Sister Wife: Dimitri and Ashley Snowden say Vanessa Cobbs initiated the ’embarrassing split’

Seeking Sister Wife returned this week for its third season, and it’s already looking good. One of the returning couples on the show are Dimitri and Ashley Snowden, whose journey to polygamy was cut short after their failed marriage with Vanessa Cobbs.

In the premiere episode, the Snowdens gave more insight into what exactly went wrong with Vanessa’s relationship. They are also prepared to meet their new potential wives.

Seeking Sister Wife: Dimitri and Ashley Snowden details split from Vanessa Cobbs

Dimitri Snowden and his wife, Ashley Snowden, have completely moved on from Vanessa Cobbs. The Seeking Sister Wife couple is now speaking out about her two years after they officially separated.

The Snowdens revealed they have been looking for a sister wife for 10 long years and when they finally met Vanessa, they thought she’s the one. The trio instantly clicked and eventually got married.

But after her birthday trip to Seattle, Dimitri felt something changed with Vanessa. “During that time away, she came to a realization that it just wasn’t fitting, it didn’t feel good, it wasn’t working,” the Seeking Sister Wife star said. “She announced that she wanted to conclude the relationship.”

Dimitri added that Vanessa broke up with them via text. Ashley, on the other hand, admitted she felt “blindsided by the timing and method” of Vanessa’s breakup. However, she’s convinced that her former sister wife had it “brewing” for quite some time now, adding that “maybe a plural family actually wasn’t what she wanted for her life.”

The Snowdens still not giving up on polygamy

After breaking up over text, Vanessa Cobbs returned to Dimitri and Ashley Snowden’s home. The Seeking Sister Wife star was accompanied by her mother and sister, who helped pack her things. She’s now living with her sibling in Australia.

The couple admitted that the split was “embarrassing” for them, especially because some of their family members and friends were against their plural lifestyle. But despite everything, the Snowdens are still not giving up on polygamy.

Now, after 18 months of healing, Ashley and Dimitri are ready to embark on their polygamy journey again. The Seeking Sister Wife couple is courting not one but two potential partners.

Ashley and Dimitri meet their potential sister wives

Dimitri and Ashley Snowden are courting two women at the same time. This is a first for the Seeking Sister Wife couple, whose first attempt at plural marriage didn’t work out.

The Snowdens first met Christeline. She’s a 32-year-old single mother of two from South Africa. Apparently, Dimitri has been courting her for five months now, and so far, she seems to impress the couple. Ashley described her as “cool, calm, and collected,” while Dimitri called her a “blonde bombshell.”

The Seeking Sister Wife couple has yet to meet Christeline in person, but she’s more than willing to travel and visit them in America. At the end of the episode, Ashley and Dimitri headed to the airport to pick up Christeline, who traveled overseas for the first time.

The Snowdens are also courting a woman named Tayler — a henna artist from Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can expect to meet her in the coming episodes.

All new Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays on TLC and Discovery+.