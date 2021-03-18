Ashley Snowden and Dimitri Snowden return for Seeking Sister Wife Season 3. Pic credit: TLC

Seeking Sister Wife couple Dimitri and Ashley Snowden continue their journey to polygamous marriage. The TLC stars are back, promising viewers of an action-packed and twist-filled third season. Here’s what fans can expect when the Snowdens return next week.

Seeking Sister Wife: The Snowdens return for new season

Dimitri Snowden and his wife, Ashley Snowden, are giving polygamy another shot. The couple is set to return for another season of Seeking Sister Wife with hopes of finally finding the right woman.

Dimitri and Ashley have always wanted a plural marriage. But things were never easy for them as the idea is still being frowned upon by many. But despite the challenges and criticism, the couple continues to pursue polygamy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In an Instagram post, Ashley Snowden revealed she’s ready to bring her and Dimitri Snowden’s story forward again as Seeking Sister Wife returns. The mother of three teased the new season is probably their “wildest one yet.”

She added that the ongoing pandemic posed even more challenges for them. “But let me tell you, a pandemic will make a new person out of ANYONE,” Ashley hinted. “Some of becoming is documented on the new season of #seekingsisterwife.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Ashley and Dimitri also looked back at the time when they married their former sister wife, Vanessa Cobbs. The couple said they have fully accepted their fate with Vanessa, adding that they’re ready to move forward.

Ashley and Dimitri Snowden healed from Vanessa Cobbs heartbreak

In a trailer of Seeking Sister Wife, Dimitri and Ashley Snowden claimed they healed from the heartbreak brought by their divorce from Vanessa Cobbs.

“Ashley and I have always wanted a plural family, and the day we found Vanessa, we married her. We thought that was it,” Dimitri said. “That’s not what happened.”

In the last season, the Snowdens courted Vanessa and eventually got married in a spiritual wedding. But things didn’t end up the way they have hoped for. By the end of the season, Vanessa revealed she has split from Dimitri and Ashley.

“After some deep soul searching, I have decided to part ways with the Snowdens,” the Seeking Sister Wife star wrote on Instagram. “I love Ashley, Dimitri, and the children so much, and will continue to do so always. However, my love and commitment to them overshadowed my love and commitment to myself.”

Seeking Sister Wife couple courting two new women

Dimitri and Ashley Snowden’s divorce from Vanessa Cobbs doesn’t stop them from pursuing polygamy. The Seeking Sister Wife couple revealed they are now courting two women at the same time.

In the trailer, the couple shared a glimpse of their potential sister wife — Christeline, a single mother from South Africa, and Tayler, a henna artist from Atlanta, Georgia.

Not much has been revealed about the ladies yet. Fans will have to tune in to know more about them. Will one of them make the cut to be Dimitri and Ashley’s official sister wife?

All new Seeking Sister Wife premieres on Monday, March 22 on TLC.