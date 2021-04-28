Seeking Sister Wife: Ashley Snowden also accused of domestic abuse, Christeline Petersen files for second restraining order

Records reveal that Christeline also filed for a restraining order against Dimitri’s first wife, Ashley. Pic credit: TLC

Seeking Sister Wife stars Dimitri and Ashley Snowden are in legal trouble after one of their prospective sister wives, Christeline Petersen, filed a second restraining order over alleged domestic abuse — this time against Ashley.

Christeline claimed that in January Ashley Snowden “shoved me to prevent me from leaving the home my husband and I shared with her,” according to documents obtained by various sources. She added, “She also threw a bottle at me. She was verbally abusive and called me names.”

Christeline continued to say of Ashley, “My children are scared of her due to her yelling at them and the violence in the home between me and her and the violence between her and our husband.”

New hearing

Petersen’s request for a temporary restraining order against Dimitri was reportedly granted. However, she was apparently not initially granted a temporary restraining order against Ashley.

The court is said to have needed more information about the relationship between Ashley and Christeline, and a hearing will be held on Wednesday to address an amended order request.

We previously told how Petersen, a native of South Africa, filed for a restraining order against Ashley’s husband, Dimitri Snowden.

The mother of two filed for the restraining order in March, for abuse she claims took place “numerous times” over the last year.

In her filing, Christeline claimed that on one occasion she was woken up when Dimitri started “slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me.”

Christeline with The Snowdens during happier times. Pic credit: TLC

The Snowdens’ potential sister wife claimed Dimitri was abusive while they were intimate

Christeline also alleged that Dimitri was abusive in bed, saying, “He choked me during sex, even though I told him not to. The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it.” Christeline says her only choice was to go along with it.

“I stopped saying no after a few times, because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and choking. One time I got very dizzy and felt like I was going to pass out.”

When it came to describing how the abuse affected her daughters, Christeline wrote, “He is not the father of my two daughters and they are afraid of him as [he] often yells and punches the walls or furniture.”

It’s unclear if Christeline has stayed in the United States or returned to South Africa

Christeline was staying with the Snowdens in January, along with her two young daughters. It’s unclear whether she has returned to South Africa or stayed in the United States.

The news comes less than a month after Dimitri Snowden temporarily deleted his social media accounts.

Dimitri and Ashley did not respond to requests to speak with the media.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.