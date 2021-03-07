See how the Teen Moms got their start on 16 and Pregnant

Casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 on MTV. Pic credit: MTV

MTV’s Teen Mom released a video compilation of the first time viewers were introduced to the moms from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, ahead of the premiere of a new season slated for March 16.

Featured are famous teen moms Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Catelynn Baltierra (nee Lowell), Jade Cline, Cheslea DeBoer (nee Houska) and Mackenzie McKee (nee Douthit).

When did fans first meet the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars?

In Maci’s clip, viewers see a young red-headed teenager who is a good student, plays softball, cheers, and rides dirt bikes. All that changed when she met her then-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, and found herself pregnant at 16.

Maci details how Ryan swept her off her feet and even put a ring on her finger. Instead of joining her friends for graduation and all the fun that comes with that, Maci instead graduated early and moved in with Ryan. As viewers know, their relationship didn’t last and has been an ongoing struggle.

In Amber’s clip, she details being a “typical teen from Anderson, Indiana.” At the time of filming, she and then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, had been together for three years. She explains how she met Gary — he graduated high school with Amber’s older brother, Sean.

Amber’s story is that Gary called the house to speak with Sean, Amber answered the phone, and they started dating soon thereafter. Amber’s family was not happy about her dating Gary, so it’s safe to say their reaction to Amber becoming pregnant at 16 was not a joyful one.

Leah’s clip shows fans the 17-year-old when she was growing up in a small town called Elkview, West Virginia. Leah shares that her father left when she was young and that her mom spoils her, as the firstborn child. Leah was on her school’s cheerleading team and regularly had fun in her senior year with friends.

Leah explains getting pregnant, saying that Corey (her twins’ father) drove her home from a party one night, “and one thing led to another.” The two barely knew each other and attempted dating to get to know each other while she carried the couple’s twins, Aliannah and Aleeah.

Next up is Kailyn, who was a senior in high school growing up in Delaware when her season premiered. Kail explained how her mom was unstable and living in a hotel with a boyfriend at the time the show was taped.

Kailyn introduces her then-boyfriend, Jo and his family, who let her move in with them, given her uncertain home environment and the fact that she became pregnant.

Catelynn and Tyler are the only couple who has stayed together since their season aired

Next viewers see Catelynn’s intro. In her season, she was a 16-year-old living in Michigan and dating her boyfriend since seventh grade, Tyler Baltierra. She detailed her chaotic childhood, stating she lived in 13 different houses since she was born, and sharing that her mom, April was “really unpredictable and moody.”

Catelynn then shares how Tyler has also had an unpredictable childhood with father Butch in and out of prison most of his life. Catelynn admitted she and Tyler were shocked when April and Butch fell in love and got married, technically making them step-siblings, but notes they were dating first. Things became even more hectic when she got pregnant with Tyler.

Next up is Briana DeJesus. Her story is that she moved to Orlando, FL when she was 10 years old with her mom, Roxanne, and sister, Brittany. Briana graduated high school a year ahead of her class and admits she was always a good student.

Briana’s interests at the time were hanging out with friends and taking pictures. She discloses that she and her boyfriend Devoin broke up a month prior and hopes they can work things out because she is pregnant.

On a differently titled show called Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, we’re introduced to Jade Cline and her boyfriend, Sean Austin. She was 21 when her season aired. She claims Sean wasn’t her type but he kept pursuing her, and she ended up moving in with Sean amid her becoming pregnant.

Chelsea is next in the clip. She claimed her life was “all about having fun.” A teenager growing up in South Dakota, Chelsea was a self-admitted Daddy’s girl who got pregnant by boyfriend, Adam, who was not well-liked by Chelsea’s dad, Randy.

Mackenzie McKee (nee Douthit) is the last teen mom featured. She was a teenager growing up in Oklahoma, dedicated to riding horses and competitive cheerleading when she got pregnant by boyfriend, Josh McKee, a bull rider.

The moms have been sharing their struggles with parenting, co-parenting, ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands, divorce, and everything else in between.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.