Adam Lind arrested again: Here’s why Chelsea DeBoer’s ex was taken to jail this time

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea DeBoer’s ex, Adam Lind, landed himself back behind bars last month after avoiding major legal troubles for at least two years.

According to Minnehaha County jail records, Adam was booked in the early afternoon on August 20 for expired plates and failure to pay child support.

It is speculated he was pulled over for expired plates and had an outstanding warrant in unpaid child support.

His bond was listed as $2,155, and he is no longer in custody.

Adam has had a history of legal troubles, as seen on Teen Mom 2, including three DUI’s, driving with a revoked license, domestic stalking, failure to pay child support, and reportedly failing court-mandated drug tests.

Two of Adam’s ex-girlfriends, Brooke Beaton and Jessica Nicole, also filed restraining orders against him.

Adam had been very low-key since his previous arrest in May 2018. He also hasn’t made any posts on his official Instagram page since 2016.

Adam Lind’s relationship with daughters Aubree and Paislee

Adam has a daughter named Aubree with Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea DeBoer. He also has a daughter with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur named Paislee.

As seen on Teen Mom 2 Season 9, Adam is still not present much in either daughter’s life and hasn’t appeared on the show.

Taylor Halbur, mom to Adam’s second daughter Paislee, called Chelsea to inform her he signed over rights to Paislee and her stepfather officially adopted her.

Chelsea and Cole were shocked to learn this news since it was permanent. Chelsea also informed her mom that she heard Adam was allegedly back on drugs.

Adam was granted visitation rights to see Aubree but failed to show up to two monitored visits, which put even more strain on his relationship Aubree and her mom.

Chelsea’s husband Cole expressed he would like to adopt Aubree, but Aubree decided she doesn’t want to.

Chelsea and Cole announce baby number four

The Teen Mom 2 star shared some exciting news via Instagram that her family is growing again.

Chelsea posted a picture which listed her, Cole, and their three children’s names in a photo with baby at the bottom of the list.

Fans suspected Chelsea was pregnant because she had been less active on social media and not sharing her usual family pictures and brand posts.

Cole shared a photo as well and captioned it “The Grand Finale! (We think) Baby #4.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.