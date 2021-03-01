Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Tyler Baltierra claims MTV insisted Catelynn dip pregnancy tests on air, might start watching the show


Tyler Baltierra on Teen Mom OG
Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

In a tweet earlier this week, Tyler Baltierra sent a message to fans regarding this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

In the episode, Catelynn had thought she might be pregnant and took several pregnancy tests on air — first in a public bathroom with an MTV producer, then again at home in their kitchen. In the scene in their kitchen, Catelynn is seen coming out of their bathroom with a plastic container full of her urine.

She bought several different pregnancy tests because she truly felt she might be pregnant, although only seeing an extremely faint line on all the tests. She then opens the container of urine, places it on a paper towel on their kitchen counter, and proceeds to dip each pregnancy test into the (large) urine sample.

Tyler’s Tweet read, “Also, production insisted Cate dip the tests on camera lol I swear she don’t just be tossing her piss around our kitchen lmao. I think I’m gonna finally start watching this show, just so I can address the craziness of our televised lives hahaha!” The post was accompanied by several laughing emojis.

Tyler promotes the show on social media, but claims he doesn’t watch

In the episode, Catelynn discovered she was not pregnant after all.  

Some fans were concerned about Catelynn’s health

Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Followers commented on Tyler’s tweet. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierra/Twitter

The couple has been talking about wanting another child for a while now. She and Tyler have since announced that they are expecting their fourth child. They shared the announcement earlier this week in a series of adorable photos showing their daughters Nova and Vaeda, an ultrasound photo, and a positive pregnancy test.

They even discussed undergoing gender selection after Tyler expressed his deep desire to have a son. Catelynn has suffered two public miscarriages in the last several years. She and Tyler have been very open about their plans to expand their family before she turns 30

The twosome met in middle school music class when they were in seventh grade. Catelynn became pregnant a few years later at the age of 16 and her pregnancy was part of the storyline on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

At the time, a new series called Teen Mom had debuted and featured Catelynn and Tyler’s journey. The young parents made a life-altering decision to place their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption, which MTV documented on the show.

Tyler and Catelynn have gone through lots of ups and downs together, including childhood trauma, parental addiction issues and incarceration, and mental health struggles. Catelynn entered a treatment facility twice while filming Teen Mom to address her mental issues.

The two have since married and welcomed two more daughters: Nova was born in 2015 and little sister Vaeda came along in 2019. They recently revealed that their fourth child is also a girl.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

