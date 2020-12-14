20 photos that prove Kailyn Lowry has changed a lot since her reality TV debut

Kailyn Lowry made her reality TV debut in 2010 when she was a part of 16 and Pregnant.

Later that year, she was chosen for Teen Mom 2, where she has spent the last decade of her life.

From welcoming Isaac with her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, to welcoming her fourth child, Creed, earlier this year, Kailyn has had a busy 10 years.

A lot has changed since viewers met the high school teenager. Kailyn Lowry has a business, hosts podcasts, written books, and holds a steady job in the reality TV industry.

While all of her decisions haven’t been solid, she has managed to pull her life together and support her children through it all.

Take a walk down memory lane as we look at how much has changed for Kailyn through the years.

On July 30, 2020, Kailyn Lowry welcomed her fourth son, Romello Creed Lowry (she calls him Creed). He is her second child with Chris Lopez, with who she also shares Lux.

Finding out she was pregnant again was shocking for Kailyn. She talked openly and honestly about considering abortion, but ultimately, she decided to have the baby.

There is always a lot happening in Kailyn Lowry’s life and toting around her children for those moments is part of the deal.

The relationship between Chris Lopez and Kailyn has been up and down. He wasn’t profiled on Teen Mom 2 like her other relationships. He is the father of both Lux and Creed, though.

There have been a lot of tears shed by Kailyn throughout the filming of Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son, Lux Russell Lowry, on August 5, 2017.

Things between Kailyn Lowry and Vee Torres were tense for a while on Teen Mom 2. Vee is married to Jo Rivera, Kail’s first baby daddy, but the two are now co-hosting a podcast.

Lindsie Chrisley and Kailyn Lowry co-host the Coffee Convos podcast and have since 2017.

On Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry always has a lot of drama to talk about. From conflicts with her baby daddies to life issues, there isn’t a loss for words where she is concerned.

Throughout her time on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry has had her fair share of intense moments.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry both appeared on Season 9 of Marriage Boot Camp.

Despite being married for five years, Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry had very rocky patches in their marriage. Some of the moments were filmed at the Teen Mom 2 reunions.

Over the years, Kailyn Lowry has done a lot of red carpet appearances for Teen Mom 2.

Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry have been friends since the beginning, and attending Teen Mom 2 reunions together makes things that much more special.

Even though things didn’t work out with Jo Rivera, he and Kailyn Lowry can be cordial.

Lincoln Marshall Marroquin was born to Kailyn Lowry and her then-husband, Javi Marroquin, on November 16, 2013.

In 2012, Kailyn Lowry tied the knot with Javi Marroquin.

When Kailyn Lowry fell in love with Javi Marroquin, she fell hard.

Even though things didn’t work out with Jo Rivera, Kailyn Lowry continued to film Teen Mom 2.

Isaac Elliott Rivera was born on January 18, 2010. He is the reason Kailyn Lowry was cast for 16 and Pregnant, which led to her spot on Teen Mom 2.