Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
Pic Gallery

20 photos that prove Kailyn Lowry has changed a lot since her reality TV debut


Kailyn Lowry at a Teen Mom 2 reunion.
Kailyn Lowry has been on reality TV for a decade. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry made her reality TV debut in 2010 when she was a part of 16 and Pregnant.

Later that year, she was chosen for Teen Mom 2, where she has spent the last decade of her life.

From welcoming Isaac with her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, to welcoming her fourth child, Creed, earlier this year, Kailyn has had a busy 10 years.

A lot has changed since viewers met the high school teenager. Kailyn Lowry has a business, hosts podcasts, written books, and holds a steady job in the reality TV industry.

While all of her decisions haven’t been solid, she has managed to pull her life together and support her children through it all.

Take a walk down memory lane as we look at how much has changed for Kailyn through the years.

On July 30, 2020, Kailyn Lowry welcomed her fourth son, Romello Creed Lowry (she calls him Creed). He is her second child with Chris Lopez, with who she also shares Lux.

Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2 in 2020.
Kailyn Lowry was shocked to learn she was expecting another boy. Pic credit: MTV

Finding out she was pregnant again was shocking for Kailyn. She talked openly and honestly about considering abortion, but ultimately, she decided to have the baby.

Kailyn and Lux on Teen Mom 2.
Kailyn Lowry and Lux. Pic credit: MTV

There is always a lot happening in Kailyn Lowry’s life and toting around her children for those moments is part of the deal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry)

The relationship between Chris Lopez and Kailyn has been up and down. He wasn’t profiled on Teen Mom 2 like her other relationships. He is the father of both Lux and Creed, though.

Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2.
Kailyn Lowry spends a lot of time filming. Pic credit: MTV

There have been a lot of tears shed by Kailyn throughout the filming of Teen Mom 2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry)

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son, Lux Russell Lowry, on August 5, 2017.

Kailyn and Vee on Teen Mom 2.
Kailyn Lowry and Vee Torres have a good relationship now, but it wasn’t always that way. Pic credit: MTV

Things between Kailyn Lowry and Vee Torres were tense for a while on Teen Mom 2. Vee is married to Jo Rivera, Kail’s first baby daddy, but the two are now co-hosting a podcast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry)

Lindsie Chrisley and Kailyn Lowry co-host the Coffee Convos podcast and have since 2017.

Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2.
Kailyn Lowry always has a lot to talk about. Pic credit: MTV

On Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry always has a lot of drama to talk about. From conflicts with her baby daddies to life issues, there isn’t a loss for words where she is concerned.

Kailyn Lowry talking to her producer on Teen Mom 2.
Kailyn Lowry isn’t here for the drama with Javi. Pic credit: MTV

Throughout her time on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry has had her fair share of intense moments.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry.
Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry at a Marriage Boot Camp red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry both appeared on Season 9 of Marriage Boot Camp.

Kailyn and Javi on Teen Mom 2 reunion.
There have been some tense moments between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin. Pic credit: MTV

Despite being married for five years, Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry had very rocky patches in their marriage. Some of the moments were filmed at the Teen Mom 2 reunions.

Kailyn Lowry at an event.
Kailyn Lowry on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Over the years, Kailyn Lowry has done a lot of red carpet appearances for Teen Mom 2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry)

Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry have been friends since the beginning, and attending Teen Mom 2 reunions together makes things that much more special.

Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera.
Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera attend an event together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Even though things didn’t work out with Jo Rivera, he and Kailyn Lowry can be cordial.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry)

Lincoln Marshall Marroquin was born to Kailyn Lowry and her then-husband, Javi Marroquin, on November 16, 2013.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin.
Kailyn Lowry married Javi Marroquin in 2012. Pic credit: MTV

In 2012, Kailyn Lowry tied the knot with Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2.
Kailyn Lowry was young when she fell in love with Javi Marroquin. Pic credit: MTV

When Kailyn Lowry fell in love with Javi Marroquin, she fell hard.

Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2.
Kailyn Lowry early in her reality TV career. Pic credit: MTV

Even though things didn’t work out with Jo Rivera, Kailyn Lowry continued to film Teen Mom 2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry)

Isaac Elliott Rivera was born on January 18, 2010. He is the reason Kailyn Lowry was cast for 16 and Pregnant, which led to her spot on Teen Mom 2.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments