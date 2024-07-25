RHONJ fans slam Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga over reaction to Teresa Giudice’s hate message

It has been a day for The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans as battle lines are drawn even more with the cast.

Ahead of the Season 14 finale, which changes everything for the show, the cast has again proven why it’s time for a reboot.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa Giudice had a plea for fans and trolls to stop with the hate.

Teresa’s lengthy message began making the rounds on social media, and two of her cast members responded.

Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga quickly responded to Teresa’s message.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Melissa took to Instagram Stories, making her opinion of Teresa calling out hate crystal clear by writing, “Beware of Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing #laughable #delusional.”

Next up was Rachel, who also used Instagram Stories to express her opinion, sharing the answer to the question of What Is Gaslighting?

Both IG Stories were shared on the Instagram account @omfgrealitytv, and the comments section of two posts were filled with critics dragging the RHONJ stars.

RHONJ fans slam Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga overreaction to Teresa Giudice’s hate message

“So basically they proved Teresa’s point. Everyone is so toxic,” wrote one fan.

Another asked, “im so confused like do they want their jobs or not???”

One then slammed Rachel for needing attention. A different fan went on a rant discussing how Melissa and Rachel are riding Teresa’s coat tales while accusing them of being obsessed with the OG star.

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @omfgrealitytv/Instagram

“And y’all trying to tell me there’s a show without Teresa,” said a fan.

There was one that said Rachel could go to hell. Rachel was also called out for not rallying around Teresa as she tried to stop the hate, including a dig at them for losing their jobs for the next season.

More RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @omfgrealitytv/Instagram

“Wherever Teresa takes a breath Melissa is right there ready to make a comment Being obsessed with someone for years like this is insane,” blasted one fan.

A different one laughed at how Teresa got Melissa and Rachel all riled up. There were more comments about their Teresa obsession too.

“Here is Teresa advocating for the ENTIRE cast and then come these two,” slammed a fan.

More drama from RHONJ fans. Pic credit: @omfgrealitytv/Instagram

Melissa was put on blast and told to be quiet instead of commenting or reacting to everything Teresa did. A fan pointed out that Melissa’s business is called ENVY by Melissa Gorga because envy is her thing.

“Girl read the room! It’s not about you, it’s about the whole cast. Do not bring her back!” read a comment directed at Rachel.

The fans are tearing into Teresa. Pic credit: @omfgrealitytv/Instagram

Melissa and Rachel’s reaction proves the RHONJ cast can’t be repaired, and a revamp can no longer be avoided.

What have The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast said about a Season 15 reboot?

Only two episodes remain in RHONJ Season 14, so the talk has begun to switch to what’s next for the show, especially following the blow-up at Rails Steakhouse.

Teresa has said she’s not going anywhere because she started the show and is the only OG still around.

However, Teresa’s pal Jennifer Aydin isn’t doing herself any favors to secure a Season 15 gig when she opens her mouth. A recent Watch What Happens Live has fans even more convinced Jennifer is getting fired for one very good reason.

Joe Gorga and Melissa shared their thoughts on the looming show changes, including how they would feel if they were not asked back for Season 15.

We do not know, thanks to Dolores Catania, that the finale is very Jersey, and there’s no coming back for the cast.

Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gogra proved their reaction to Teresa Giudice’s message about hate.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.