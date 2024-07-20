Melissa and Joe Gorga address RHONJ reboot rumors ahead of explosive Season 14 finale: ‘It would be sad’

Rumors of a Real Housewives of New Jersey reboot or rebrand have been circulating as Season 14 nears its explosive finale.

Things have gotten so toxic in Jersey amid the cast divide that the RHONJ Season 14 reunion was canceled, and an alternate one was filmed with the cast separated into two groups.

Andy Cohen opened up about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier this week, admitting a rebrand or reboot was coming.

Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, have become the latest to speak out on the inevitable shake-up.

It should surprise no one that the Gorgas are unhappy that their time on the Bravo show might end.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The couple got honest about the hot topic on her On Display with Melissa Gorga podcast.

Melissa and Joe Gorga address RHONJ reboot rumors ahead of explosive Season 14 finale

After hinting that some cast members always share show details, Melissa asked Joe about the reboot rumors.

“We put a lot of time and effort. We dedicated over a decade of our lives to this show, and it would be sad, right? Wouldn’t it be? It would be a little sad,” he expressed.

They admitted that not being on RHONJ would be a big life adjustment for them because they are so used to doing the show.

Joe further shared, “It is what it is, and you know, whatever happens, happens. We’ll just have to move on, and when one door closes, another one opens, and we’ll just figure it out, right?”

Even though they gave their thoughts on the hot topic pertaining to them personally, Melissa wanted to make it very clear that no decisions about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been made yet.

“The executives have told us over and over they are not even thinking about it,” she explained.

The Bravo personality shared that Season 15 will not begin until weeks after Season 14 has wrapped its run.

Melissa Gorga teases The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale episodes

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the teaser for the final three episodes of the season showed some fun but mainly focused on the chaos leading up to the Rails Steakhouse brawl.

Melissa says these episodes are must-see TV, and she can’t stop gushing about how good they are.

“They are really, really good. Like really good guys. You need to watch them, they are really good. They are drama-packed, and I feel like we saved the best for last,” Melissa dished while acknowledging the season has been kind of a slow burn.

The Envy by Melissa Gorga owner also teased that the finale was beyond good. Melissa also promised RHONJ will get closure even though there isn’t a traditional reunion.

Speaking of the alternate reunion, you can get all the details, including the air date, right here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.