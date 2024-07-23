Melissa Gorga dragged for ‘thristy’ and ‘desperate’ Joe Gorga moment as RHONJ cast shake up looms

The haters are coming for Melissa Gorga after The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a moment with her husband, Joe Gorga.

Melissa and Joe are no strangers to online hate, spending over a decade on a reality TV show.

It’s no secret that RHONJ fans are either Team Melissa or Team Teresa after the Gorgas have been feuding with Teresa Giudice for years.

The other day, Teresa fans were coming for Joe and Melissa after they had a Baywatch-like moment.

Taking to Instagram, Melissa shared a video of herself and Joe in slow motion walking out of the ocean water.

“Slow down and take it allll innnnn💦,” she captioned the video.

Melissa Gorga dragged for Joe Gorga moment as RHONJ cast shake up looms

The comments section was flooded with critics blasting Melissa for her video, which many felt made her seem like she was trying way too hard.

“Thirsty,” declared one critic, while another critic called the couple “self-absorbed.” Others simply wanted to vomit, even using emojis to express that sentiment.

Joe and Melissa were told to get over themselves more than once and were also called “attention seekers. Cringe was a word used to describe the video footage of the RHONJ stars, too.

“Girl bye… don’t say money never changed you… you’re so self absorbed you don’t even realize your doing it,” slammed a critic.

More of the same was said regarding them as trying too hard, full of themselves, and being sad at their age.

Not everyone was coming for them, though, as one fan used the video to take a dig at Teresa.

“Stunning and all natural, no duck lips here!,” said a Gorga fan.

That’s right, Melissa and Joe were dragged, but their fans also showed up to give them love.

“Away. If I’d a body like Melissa I’d be wearing a bikini year round. Don’t mind the haters. Beautiful couple,” wrote one fan.

Another proudly showed their love for Melissa, while others dubbed them the “hottest” and “sexist” couple.

All of the comments about the Gorgas come as The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 winds down, and changes are coming to the show.

What is happening with The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Gorgas shared their thoughts on a Jersey reboot as Season 15 of the show remains uncertain.

Andy Cohen has admitted RHONJ won’t be canceled but that a rebrand for the franchise is in order.

However, fans will have to wait a while for any news on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15. Andy has repeatedly said no decisions will be made until after Season 14 ends.

Speaking of Season 14, Teresa Giudice teased the finale, taking aim at Melissa, Margaret Josephs, and other liars who will be exposed.

Instead of a reunion we are getting an alternate reunion that will supposedly give RHONJ fans closure on the season.

Right now, though, two episodes remain, so be sure to tune in to find out what else goes down with the Gorgas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are airing on Bravo.