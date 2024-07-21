The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin has riled up the haters for weeks.

Jennifer’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live got her bashed by RHONJ critics.

The more Season 14 barrels toward the explosive finale, the more everything Jennifer does gets blasted.

It doesn’t have to be related to the show for the haters to come for Jennifer.

This time around, she has Swifties outraged after she made a ticket request.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jennifer reshared a video of her channeling Taylor ahead of her WWHL appearance.

“Yes! And this #Swiftie #housewife is Looking for 4 tickets to @taylorswift13 @tswifterastour Aug 20th show in London @wembleystadium! Help a girl out! #TTPD,” Jennifer wrote when she reshared the initial X from @TasteOf_Reality.

Her performance was cringy enough to bring out the haters in full force, but it was her caption that really got Jennifer put on blast.

RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin dragged for Taylor Swift request

“Get your own tickets like everyone else does & if they’re not available that’s on you for being lazy & entitled not making the effort everyone else did, so embarrassed for you…” said one comment.

The sentiment of Jennifer needing to buy her own tickets like all other Swifties was strong in the comments section, as was the fact that Jennifer and her request were “cringe.”

Pic credit: @JenniferAydin/X

Jennifer was called embarrassing more than once for her request considering the vast wealth she portrays on the show.

The Bravo personality was also labeled “the ICK girl” while being told she gave herself way too much credit, thinking Taylor Swift would help her get tickets to a concert.

“You are completely beyond pathetic and attention seeking,” wrote a critic.

Pic credit: @JenniferAydin/X

Another troll declared that Taylor was Team Melissa. There were more remarks about Jennifer being cringe with “sad” and “thirsty” thrown into the mix.

“London is better without you,” read a remark.

Pic credit: @JenniferAydin/X

What else has been said about Jennifer Aydin from The Real Housewives New Jersey?

There’s no question that all of the Jersey ladies have taken some heat during Season 14. However, Jennifer seems to become the number one target, as she was slammed for on and off-screen behavior.

Jennifer has reacted to all the trolls by insulting a critic, which didn’t bode well for the Bravo personality.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge even called Jennifer “evil” for her actions this season.

It’s not only Jennifer that has critics coming for her. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jennifer’s bestie, Teresa Giudice, has been slammed for not bringing it on Season 14.

Only three episodes remain in this season on RHONJ before we get an alternate reunion, which you can read all about here.

Are you Team Jennifer?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.