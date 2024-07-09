Teresa Giudice squashes RHONJ rumor, teases Season 14 alternate reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice isn’t here for the lies about her.

Teresa has no problem standing up for herself and constantly squashing those pesky rumors that plague her.

Whether it’s about her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas or her non-existent relationship with Melissa and Joe Gorga, Tre always speaks her truth.

This time, the RHONJ OG has set the record straight on her future as the show’s cast shake-up looms.

It’s no secret the toxicity among the cast has made filming nearly impossible after an explosive season, including the final blowup at Rails Steakhouse.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We all know things are changing, but Teresa has no plans of going anywhere on the show she helped launch.

Teresa Giudice squashes The Real Housewives of New Jersey rumor

During an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Teresa shut down rumors that she’s leaving the RHONJ. Host Kelly Ripa wasted no time asking Teresa if rumors she was exiting the show were true.

“Really? Who put those rumors out there?” Teresa responded before adding, “Maybe some of my cast members.”

The Bravo personality didn’t name names, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out Teresa’s referring to Margaret Josephs and her brother and sister-in-law.

“No, I am not leaving. I started the show. And when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave,” Teresa expressed.

Her answer isn’t different from any of the other cast members, other than she is, of course, the OG. All of the Jersey ladies are saying they are here to stay, leaving Andy Cohen and Sirens Media with a big decision to make.

Along with putting the rumor to rest, Teresa addressed the canceled Season 14 reunion show.

What did Teresa Giudice say about the RHONJ alternate reunion?

When asked about the canceled reunion, Teresa confirmed that something was happening, but it’s not the norm.

“We are having something. I don’t know what they are calling it, but we are doing something,” she stated. “So, make sure everyone tunes in for that, but I don’t know what they are going to call it.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the alternate reunion will be commentary style and not a sit-down show like in previous years.

Teresa Giudice doesn’t mind not having the traditional reunion because, as The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers saw for the last couple of seasons, it was all screaming, yelling, and people talking over each other.

In other RHONJ news, Margaret has given insight into the explosive Season 14 finale, which you can read all about here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.