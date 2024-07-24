Dolores Catania reveals RHONJ regret to tease Season 14 finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will forever be changed because of what happened at Rails Steakhouse.

Andy Cohen has already confirmed that a shake-up is coming for the Jersey franchise for Season 15.

Ahead of the explosive Season 14 finale Dolores Catania has opened up about her RHONJ regret.

Dolores has managed to stay neutral during all the chaos and often plays the peacemaker with the Jersey women.

She’s the only one in the group who is friends with everyone, but will that be the case after the finale?

Dolo has given some insight into it and what she regrets the most as changes come to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Dolores Catania reveals RHONJ regret

Last week, Dolores attended Jill Zarin’s MEND Skincare Luxury Luncheon by Laifen & Ticket2Events with her pals Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice. Dolores spoke with E! News at the event and RHONJ was a hot topic.

The current divide in the cast has taken a toll on Dolores. Not being able to bring the group together in a positive manner still upsets Dolores months after filming ended.

“I just regret that everybody couldn’t come together the way I would like,” she shared.

It all comes down to family for Dolores, who hoped to bring people in the fractured group back together through a love of family and friendship.

“We are a beautiful group of women who have the same hearts and the same love for our families and our children and we have that in common,” Dolores expressed. “My biggest regret is that I just would love to have seen family come together and friendships come together and we just couldn’t seem to do that.”

The Bravo personality admitted she doesn’t know how the group can come back from what happened, which adds to her regrets. Based on everything that’s been said, there’s no coming back, so a revamp is needed to keep Jersey alive.

What did Dolores Catania say about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale?

Along with sharing her regret, Dolores became the latest RHONJ cast member to tease the upcoming finale.

“It’s very much a very Jersey moment and there’s a lot of closure in this finale that you’ll see,” Dolores stated to E! News.

Andy echoed the sentiment last month when he promised fans will understand why there isn’t a traditional reunion once the Rails Steakhouse drama plays out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa promised that all the lies and liars would be exposed.

Danielle Cabral had a different take on things simply teasing that fans are in for “quite a show.”

Following the finale, we won’t get a traditional reunion but rather an alternate reunion that will be like nothing that fans have seen in the Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.