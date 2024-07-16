Danielle Cabral calls RHONJ Season 14 finale ‘quite a show’ amid claims of violent behavior against her

Danielle Cabral has had one heck of a season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The end of Season 14 of RHONJ is on the horizon, but it’s not over for her yet.

One of the season’s hottest topics has been Danielle and Jennifer Aydin’s fight at Teresa Giudice’s Tulum party.

The rumor mill is buzzing that the tension between them will reach a breaking point in the finale at Rails Steakhouse.

Few episodes remain until the episode, with many of the cast members teasing what The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can expect.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Margaret Josephs shared who was to blame, and her words were a bit surprising.

This week, Danielle shared some insight into what happens in the final episode of RHONJ Season 14.

Danielle Cabral calls RHONJ Season 14 finale ‘quite a show’

Speaking with E! News, Danielle admitted she had not seen the finale. The reason for that has everything to do with the Season 14 alternate reunion.

However, just because she hasn’t seen the episode doesn’t mean Danielle can’t tease it.

“I couldn’t tell you what you’re going to see, but I lived it, and it was quite a show. Quite an episode, I’ll say that much,” she told the outlet.

Danielle said, “Everything you’re hearing is a pretty good depiction of what takes place.”

Andy Cohen, for one, has been promising fans that everything about the canceled reunion will make sense once they see the finale. The Watch What Happens Live host also confirmed that the Season 14 finale will prove that a rebrand or reboot will occur in Jersey for Season 15.

While Danielle has teased the finale, claims are mounting that she gets physically violent with Jennifer again.

Danielle Cabral accused of violent behavior at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale

Thanks to RHONJ alum Kim DePaola, aka Kim D., Danielle’s violent behavior has been highlighted. According to her, Danielle gets violent again with Jennifer in the finale.

“Danielle Cabral picked a glass pitcher of water and threw it, and it was really shocking,” Kim D. revealed to Rachel Uchitel.

The reason for Danielle losing her s**t allegedly happens because Jennifer can’t keep Danielle’s husband Nate Cabral’s name out of her mouth.

“Jen said something to Danielle about Nate’s anatomy, saying that he’s got like man boobs. You know, and it was, that really put Danielle over the edge,” the RHONJ alum stated.

If things go as Kim D said, this will be the second time Danielle got physical with Jennifer in Season 14.

Honestly, though, fighting and getting physical is nothing new for the Jersey women. Just look at how many times Teresa Giudice has gotten violent in the past.

Who else can’t wait for this finale?

Speaking of Jennifer, fans are convinced she’s getting fired from the show and won’t be back for Season 15, and you can read all about it here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.