Teresa Giudice teases ‘lies’ are exposed at RHONJ Season 14 finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 will end in two weeks, and Teresa Giudice has promised the “lies” will be exposed.

All season has been building up to the explosive blow-up at Rails Steakhouse.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danielle Cabral shared that the finale is “quite a show.”

Now it’s Teresa’s turn to weigh in as she prepares for all the haters to be proved wrong.

Before Season 14 kicked off, Teresa insisted she and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, would be vindicated from all the lies.

So far, we haven’t really seen that, but Tre has promised it’s coming soon.

Teresa Giudice teases ‘lies’ are exposed in RHONJ Season 14 finale

Speaking with Daily Mail at BELLA Insider’s Summer Festival, Teresa didn’t hold back her feelings about what happens at Rails Steakhouse.

“’I was pissed! I mean, you’ll see why. Yeah, I was pissed,” she expressed.

The RHONJ OG didn’t spill any details, but she did call some people out for spreading false information.

“I feel like there’s a lot of indication with us, you know, like they put all these – Margaret put lies out there. Rachel put lies out there. My family put lies out there. It all gets resolved. You’re going to see everything,” Teresa stated.

It’s a safe bet that Teresa being set off has everything to do with someone saying something about Louie. Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs likely sent Teresa into a tirade.

Along with whatever gets Teresa pushed to her breaking point, we know that Danielle and Jennifer Aydin have another physical altercation.

Speaking of Louie, Teresa has admitted she feels bad dragging him into all the Real Housewives drama.

Teresa Giudice gushes over Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas amid RHONJ chaos

In true Teresa fashion, she ensured the world knows that her man is the best.

“’He’s the best husband. He really is. And I’m lucky to have him because not too many men would deal with the crap that he dealt with,” Teresa told Daily Mail.

The Bravo personality admitted that all the show drama has strengthened their marriage as they continue to prove the haters wrong. However, she does feel so bad for the world she dragged him into.

“Poor guy! I mean, what they put him through. Like, all the lies,” she spilled.

Only two episodes remain in Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Teresa Giudice is ready to expose the liars without even having to face off with them at the reunion.

The alternate reunion will be nothing like RHONJ viewers have seen before, and to be honest, it sounds like it will be a big letdown for fans.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.