Dolores Catania reveals house for upcoming cast trip ‘burned to the ground’ in RHONJ preview

Dolores Catania recently proposed a cast trip to try and bring harmony to the divided group, but there’s been a major snag in those plans.

Dolores was trying to get all the women together in one place for what she hoped would be a healing moment for everyone.

However, the latest turn of events might be a major sign of what’s in store for The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

Sadly, the vacation home planned for the getaway went up in flames, much like most of the friendships this season.

In a preview for Episode 12 titled, Don’t Trial This at Home, Dolores gives her boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell the latest update.

The brunette beauty explains the state of the home, noting that it didn’t just catch fire. It “burned to the ground.”

Dolores Catania shares bad news about the cast trip

Things are about to get heated in the upcoming RHONJ episode, and this time, it’s not the women who are getting fiery.

The teaser shows a disappointed Dolores chatting with Paulie as she tells him about the snag in their plans.

“Well, the house that we were going to go to — the girls’ trip I planned — just burned down last night, burned to the ground,” she exclaims.

Meanwhile, Dolores is flustered as she tries to figure out how to find another space that can accommodate the women.

“That house was perfect… How am I gonna find something like that again?” she asks Paulie. “I don’t know what to do.”

Meanwhile, Paulie is thinking what we’re all thinking as he tells Dolores, “I mean, if the house burned down, it’s kind of a sign, no?”

Here’s what else to expect in Episode 12 of RHONJ

RHONJ viewers were upset that Teresa Giudice was iced out of the slumber party in the latest episode.

However, she’ll take center stage soon enough.

Viewers will see Teresa and her husband fighting to keep their family intact as they embark on a very public legal battle.

The OG’s lawyer is also in the mix after she asked him in the last episode to have a sit down with her friends.

Teresa wants the women to know about Margaret Josephs’ involvement in Luis’ lawsuit, in hopes that her lawyer will be able to convince them of the seriousness of the situation.

In the clip, Jenn Fessler sits down with Margaret and tells her, “Teresa said her lawyer has actual court findings pertaining to you.”

Check out the RHONJ teasers and tell us if you’re excited about the new episode.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.