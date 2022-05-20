Dolores Catania’s new boyfriend Paulie responds to Frank calling him Buzz Lightyear

Dolores Catania’s boyfriend responds to a shady comment by Frank Catania. Pic credit:

Dolores Catania is probably still fuming over a comment made by her ex-husband Frank Catania at the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

Frank made a snide remark about Dolores’s Irish boyfriend Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell by referring to him as Buzz Lightyear–the space ranger character from the Toy Story franchise.

It’s not clear why Frank used that comparison for his ex-wife’s current beau, but she wasn’t very happy about it. As for Paul, he responded with a clap back of his own on social media, but it seems he’s not taking it that seriously.

Dolores Catania’s boyfriend Paulie responds to Frank’s ‘Buzz Lightyear’ comment

Dolores and Frank are usually on the same page about a lot of things, but during the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, they were on two different planets.

The exes have a very close relationship and it seems Dolores’s new boyfriend doesn’t quite understand their bond.

Frank and Dolores’s ex, David Principe, became extremely close while the couple was dating and are still friends following the Bravo Housewives split from the busy doctor. So close in fact that Frank currently lives with David.

However, Frank’s relationship with Dolores’s current boyfriend Paulie is far from close and things got even more awkward after his recent comment.

Frank was asked to share his feelings about Paulie at the reunion, and he called him Buzz Lightyear and later noted that they don’t see “eye to eye.”

“Paulie I don’t think, understands mine and Dolores’ relationship,” quipped Frank, who later noted that he only cares about his ex-wife’s happiness.

“I get defensive of our relationship,” he later admitted.

Paulie has since caught wind of the shade and he poked fun at the Buzz Lightyear comparison in an Instagram Story by posting a photo of Mr. Potato Head.

Page Six noted that he tagged Frank in the now-expired post, seemingly referring to Dolores’ ex as the potato character in Toy Story.

Dolores Catania’s boyfriend says Frank Catania’s comment was sad

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been opening up lately about her amazing new boyfriend and she was visibly angry when Frank made the comment.

Paulie might have seemingly taken it in stride, but he wasn’t really happy about it either.

A Bravo fan page, The Holy Bravo asked the Eco Electrical Services CEO how he really felt about Frank’s remark and shared a screenshot of the exchange on Instagram.

“I was kind of sad!! TBH,” responded Paulie, who later threw out another joke.

“Now everyone knows I’m a real superhero,” he added along with a few laughing emojis.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.