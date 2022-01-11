RHONJ: Frank Catania shares details about Dolores Catania’s breakup with David Principe

Frank Catania dishes on Dolores Catania and David Principe’s breakup. Pic credit: Bravo

Frank Catania is spilling the tea on Dolores Catania’s breakup with David Principe. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star finally called it quits with her doctor beau after years of dating and waiting for him to pop the question.

Despite telling her friends that she was content in her relationship with David despite not getting the engagement ring she had hoped for, the RHONJ cast felt that David wasn’t the one for Dolores. And it seems they were right because the pair have since called it quits, and Dolores has already moved on to a new guy Paul Connell–who she recently showed off on social media.

However, Dolores’s ex Frank Catania recently shared more details about why things didn’t work out between her and David.

Frank Catania talks about Dolores and David’s breakup

Frank has remained very close to Dolores despite their divorce years ago and he became good friends with David over the years.

Frank was a recent guest on the Side Piece podcast and he spilled the tea on why The Real Housewives of New Jersey star eventually split from David.

“I don’t know what the final deal was,” confessed Frank. “I always say David is the most incredible doctor you will ever… he’s the most caring doctor… he’s excellent at his job; he sucks as a boyfriend and I’ll tell him to his face. I tell him all the time.”

The RHONJ star continued, “I think it got to a point where Dolores said ‘I’m okay with it but give me a four-day weekend here or there…’ and next thing you know he had to cancel, and then they just started drifting apart.”

Despite Dolores and David Principe’s breakup, Frank admitted that he and David are still very close and he might even be moving back in with him soon.

“David’s still one of my best friends…” said Frank. “Me and him just went to dinner the other night.”

Frank Catania admits he and Dolores Catania are abnormally close

During his recent chat on the podcast, Frank revealed that he is currently dating a new woman, but he didn’t want to share her name quite yet.

He also confirmed that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has a new beau, but he made it clear that “Nobody gets in between Dolores and I, nobody.”

He continued, “You come into this dynamic you know that there’s a relationship between me and Dolores which is not the orthodox relationship, and you have to understand.”

While he noted that their respective partners have “Nothing to worry about,” Frank also admitted, “we are abnormally close for an ex-husband and ex-wife but on a different level than we were before.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.