RHONJ: Dolores Catania opens up about her new Irish boyfriend, says ‘he’s amazing’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has opened up about her new boyfriend. She gushed over how wonderful he is and what sets him apart from the rest of the guys she’s dated.

Dolores and the fallout of her break up with David Principe was featured on the RHONJ Season 12. As the highly anticipated three-part reunion event kicked off last night, Dolores has shed light on her new relationship.

Some of Dolores’ cast members and friends have weighed in on her romance, including some of the husbands from the hit Bravo show.

RHONJ star Dolores Catania opens up about her new Irish boyfriend

Andy Cohen began The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion show by briefly catching up with all the ladies. When he got to Dolores, Andy dished about her love life.

Dolores revealed she does have a new boyfriend, and she’s very happy. Andy wondered if they were using the L-word in their relationship. Although she played coy, Dolores did admit it was part of their vocabulary.

The topic of Dolores’ new man was also brought up on RHONJ After Show. Dolores was asked to give some insight into her guy, and she happily obliged.

“His name is Paul Connell. He’s amazing. I admire him so much. He’s an awesome guy. He’s from Dublin, Ireland, so he’s not a Jersey guy,” she gushed.

Margaret Josephs also had some thoughts on Dolores’ boyfriend, Paul.

“I have met him. I had dinner with him. He’s been to my house. I adore him. He’s fabulous!” Marge spilled.

As for how Dolores met Paul, Jackie Goldschneider thinks it was one of her good friends that set them up.

How do Dolores’ new boyfriend and ex-husband Frank Catania get along?

Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno, Margaret Josephs’ husband, admitted to liking Paul. They also explained that they thought Frank Catania was a little jealous and alluded to Frank feeling like Paul might be the real deal for Dolores.

Frank revealed he has met Paul once, and the guy was fine. However, Frank feels Dolores has been keeping her new boyfriend away from him because Paul has an issue with him.

Dolores has a different opinion about how her ex and new man get along.

“They get along great. They haven’t seen each other a lot. This is still new, but he, Paul, is a very confident, strong guy, and that’s what it takes to handle this, so I am good. They get along. They’ve met. I have no worries here,” Dolores expressed.

One thing is for sure. Dolores Catania seems very happy with her Irish boyfriend, Paul Connell.

Filming for Season 13 of RHONJ is slated to begin a few weeks, but Dolores has yet to reveal if Paul will join her on the show.

