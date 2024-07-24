Teresa Giudice blocks comments to call out hate against RHONJ cast members: ‘Enough is Enough’

In an interesting turn of events, Teresa Giudice has called out all the hate against The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members.

Season 14 of RHONJ has not only the cast divided, but the fans have also taken sides.

That divide continues to bring out the trolls and haters in droves every time a cast member posts on social media.

Well, Teresa, who we all know has done her fair share of raining down hate, wants the trolls to stop.

Taking to Instagram, Teresa spoke her mind about all the negativity as the explosive finale at Rails Steakhouse looms.

The message was written in black with an orange background to get attention.

Teresa Giudice blocks comments to call out hate against RHONJ cast members

After acknowledging that she has been part of the drama during her time on the hit Bravo show, Teresa addressed what’s happening on social media.

“What is happening off camera on social media is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading that through false narratives and lies,” she wrote.

Teresa explained that not only has the hate impacted the cast, but it is also affecting their families, with the trolls going after cast members’ children and businesses. The TV show that was supposed to be entertaining has become something “dark and toxic.”

The negative vibe has pushed Teresa to say something because she’s over it.

“This hate and toxicity has to stop. I am asking everyone to stop engaging in any negativity towards my cast mates and all of our families. Enough is Enough. Love Love Love Teresa,” ended her message.

The comments were turned off to not take away from Teresa’s plea. However, we have no doubt the haters and trolls will find a way to respond to her message.

Teresa Giudice’s message comes as The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama explodes

There’s no question that the timing of Teresa’s message is interesting. Only two episodes remain in RHONJ Season 14, including the massive blow-up at Rails Steakhouse.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa promised all the liars were going to be exposed at the finale, calling out a couple of her cast members.

The next episode also features Teresa gathering her pals Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin to have her lawyer explain a certain court case surrounding her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Margaret Josephs is alluded to in the preview, and we all know that Tre and Louie have been hoping to expose Marge for years.

No doubt we will see a lot of hate among the cast on-screen over the next couple of episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and that’s really why the timing of Teresa’s message is interesting and sus, too.

What did you think of Teresa’s plea to stop the hate against her cast members?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.