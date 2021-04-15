Mackenzie McKee shares one-on-one time with son Broncs after therapist’s recommendation

Mackenzie and youngest son Broncs spent some time together amid his behavioral issues. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee shared video of some sweet Mommy-and-me time with her youngest child, Broncs, after his therapist recommended the two try to spend more quality time together.

In her Instagram stories, Mackenzie is seen pushing Broncs in a stroller while she jogs. Broncs held Mackenzie’s phone and filmed the stories.

Mackenzie took Broncs and their dog to a local park for a workout, fetch, and a picnic

In the video, Mackenzie tells Broncs, “Tell ’em how fun we’re having!”

Broncs replied, “We’re having so much fun,” with a big smile.

Their dog can be seen ahead of the stroller on a leash and Mackenzie told viewers that it was her pet’s “favorite part” of the walk.

After they made it to the park, Mackenzie announced she was going to do an upper-body workout, the dog was going to play fetch with twigs, and Broncs was going to play at the park.

Mackenzie called it ‘Mommy and me time’

She then leaned into the phone and said, “This is our Mommy and me time, huh?”

Mackenzie and her son Broncs had some Mommy-and-me time at the park. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Once at the park, Mackenzie played fetch with her dog and a squeaky ball and showed Broncs enjoying his “picnic” of juice, chips, and water. Then she videoed Broncs eating a Fruit Roll-Up that he was pressing on his tongue, leaving him with a tongue tattoo.

Mackenzie, who got slammed by trolls for paying it forward at Starbucks recently, shared footage of her doing an improvised triceps workout on a park bench.

Broncs’ behavioral issues were a major storyline for Mackenzie this season

In the season finale of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie met with a therapist to help Broncs deal with his behavioral issues.

Fans watched as Broncs acted out this season, pooping on her boss’s garage floor and drawing blood when he bit teachers and students at school.

One troll took took Broncs’ behavior to the extreme when they tweeted that his behavior made them want to get their tubes tied.

Broncs’ tongue tattoo. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie tried to enlist the support of her husband, Josh, who was in Oklahoma at the time for work, but he was hesitant about therapy and said Broncs would “grow out of it.”

Eventually, Mackenzie got through to Josh and she had the therapist come to her house to evaluate Broncs.

Broncs’ therapist recommended more one-on-one time between him and Mackenzie

The therapist let Mackenzie know that Broncs was definitely missing his dad, and his acting out was his way of coping at such a young age.

She also recommended that Mackenzie share more one-on-one time with Broncs, because he needed that extra attention.

Broncs was struggling with the trauma of recently losing his grandma, Angie Douthit, moving from Oklahoma to Florida, and his dad suddenly living 18 hours away.

After her Mommy-and-me time, Mackenzie gushed over a new head scarf

Later in the day, she shared pics of herself in a new head scarf with the caption, “Ok but why are these head scarfs so cute?”

Mackenzie was looking trim in a bralette top and her hair was worn down, cascading with loose curls.

Mackenzie recently shared her support for fellow cast member, Amber Portwood, when she tweeted that she was “rooting Amber on” amid her mental health struggles.

She also joked recently that she was accepting applications for a fake husband , to please her haters.

Mackenzie shared her thoughts on this season’s finale episode that aired earlier this week.

Fans will want to tune in next Tuesday at 8/7c on MTV to catch part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion special.

