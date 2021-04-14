Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG is ‘rooting Amber on’ and advocated for mental health support


Mackenzie and Broncs McKee and Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG
Mackenzie advocated for mental health and supported fellow Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood Pic credit: MTV

During the season finale of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie McKee told her followers she was “rooting Amber [Portwood] on” as she advocated for mental health amid her son Bronc’s recent therapy treatment.

Fans of the show have watched Amber Portwood struggle with her relationship with her daughter Leah this season.

In last night’s finale, Amber brought up her struggle with bipolar disorder and described how it’s affected her relationships.

Mackenzie tweeted her support for Amber and says mental health ‘is not a joke’

Mackenzie, who was live-tweeting during the finale, tweeted to her followers, “I’m rooting Amber on every single day. Mental health can rob us from who we truly are and is not a joke . Love ya amber,”

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Mackenzie McKee offered support to her fellow castmate, Amber Portwood Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Amber disappointed Leah once again when she declined an invitation to her birthday celebration. Leah got candid with Gary Shirley about her relationship with her mom and how Amber has made her feel.

Off-air, Amber went on a few rants, taking aim at Leah’s stepmom, Kristina Shirley. She called Kristina names during an Instagram live and went on a tirade after a fan brought up her son, James.

Later, Amber made a post about forgiving herself and seemed to try and make peace with herself.

Along with supporting Amber, Mackenzie has also shown support for Kristina this season, amid the drama between her and Amber.

Mackenzie’s family has struggled with mental health issues

In the last few episodes of Teen Mom OG, fans watched as Mackenzie struggled with helping her youngest son Broncs. Mackenzie shares Broncs with her husband Josh and they had a difficult time determining what to do about his behavior outbursts.

Broncs began displaying attention-seeking behavior after they moved to Florida and he wasn’t seeing Josh, who was back in Oklahoma for work.

Mackenzie revealed that Broncs bit a teacher and a student and even drew blood. She decided to enlist the help of a professional and met with a therapist.

Josh wasn’t originally on board with her decision, but after hearing how much he meant to Broncs, he had a change of heart.

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Mackenzie advocated for grief counseling, regardless of age Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie praised all of the moms on Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie pointed out that she was proud of the rest of the cast, who each overcame their own struggles.

She tweeted at the end of the season finale, “Honestly I’m just proud of all the moms on the show . Everyone was so strong this season. Through the good and the bad. Being vulnerable and open to a judge mental world is not easy. We are humans just like you,”

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Mackenzie praised the Teen Mom OG cast Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Each of the moms has faced their own challenges this season and has continued to work on themselves, navigate their relationships, and raise their children.

Fans are already looking forward to the next season of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

