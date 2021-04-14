Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee says she’s ‘taking applications for a fake husband’

Mackenzie told her followers she’s “taking applications for a fake husband.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee recently told her followers that she’s “taking applications for a fake husband” so that people will be happy for her.

Mackenzie took to Twitter earlier this week to send a sarcastic message to her 359.9k followers.

She tweeted, “Taking applications for a fake husband so people will be happy for me”

Mackenzie, who recently threatened to delete her social media accounts, typically avoids a lot of the Teen Mom drama, but she has enough drama in her personal life with husband Josh McKee.

Fans haven’t been big fans of Josh, as he has “emotionally abused” Mackenzie on the show and she even accused him of cheating last year.

However, most of Mackenzie’s followers showed their support for the 26-year-old fitness mentor.

Mackenzie joked that she was taking applications for a “fake husband” on Twitter. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

One fan encouraged Mackenzie to keep working on her marriage with Josh: “You’re doing an amazing job. Marriages are work and worth it. Keep being amazing”

Another of Mackenzie’s fans didn’t think she should even have to tweet such a thing: “It’s so sad that you have to even tweet something like this. It’s your life and you’re happy so that’s all that matters! People judge as if they are perfect.”

One of her fans reminded her not to pay attention to her haters: “Don’t even pay attention to the gossip it’s not between anyone else but you and Josh. What’s important is your family and faith!”

Most of Mackenzie’s followers showed their support for her. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Some fans were interested in submitting an application

At least two of Mackenzie’s fans were on board with her application joke.

One wrote, “Where do I send a resume??” and another told her, “Count me in”

Mackenzie had a couple of takers for her fake husband applications. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie wasn’t exempt from trolls

Although most of Mackenzie’s followers were supportive, there were some that had some choice words for the reality tv star.

One of Mackenzie’s followers thought she made Josh look bad “for show.” Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

One fan told her, “I think you have a great husband. The problem is your not loving him for who he is. Your wanting hin to be someone hes not. Either love him or find someone different to love.”

And another of her followers seemed to point the finger at Mackenzie: “You put that taste in people’s mouth all for show so don’t be upset when people down him.

One fan though Mackenzie pushes Josh to be something he isn’t. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie and Josh have a hot-and-cold history together

The couple, who married in 2013, share three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. Their youngest child, Broncs, was seen in a recent episode having behavioral issues.

Josh didn’t initially agree with Mackenzie about sending Broncs to therapy. But after hearing how much Broncs missed him, Josh changed his tune.

Mackenzie moved to Florida last year with the kids, without Josh, at first. Since then, Mackenzie has shared pics of the couple together again, much to many fans’ dismay.

Fans of Teen Mom OG will have to wait until next season to see what else plays out in Mackenzie and Josh’s on-and-off marriage.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.