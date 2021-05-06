Josh Duggar released on bail, will head to Reber household until trial

Josh Duggar has been released from federal custody. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar has reportedly been released from federal custody and into the hands of his third-party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber.

The couple was approved to house the former reality TV star during his bail hearing yesterday. Josh was granted bail but was warned by the judge not to make her regret it.

He will remain on bail and have to adhere to a strict list of stipulations which include no internet access, no lack of supervision, and no contact with any minor children, aside from his own in the presence of his wife, Anna Duggar.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

When was Josh Duggar released?

During the bail hearing, the judge revealed that Josh Duggar would be released on May 6. That has occurred, according to the update on the Washington County website.

Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray reported that he was released.

Now, he will begin to wear his GPS monitor and adhere to the rules the judge provided for him yesterday during the hours-long hearing. Anna Duggar is reportedly standing by her husband, so there will likely be a visit from her and their children soon.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

When is Josh Duggar’s trial?

Right now, there is a pretrial hearing scheduled for July 1, 2021. Following that, the jury trial is supposed to begin on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

This leaves a two-month period where Josh Duggar will remain in the custody of Lacount and Maria Reber. They both spoke with the federal probation officer about his placement in their home, and with some rearrangements, they agreed it was a suitable place.

The charges against Josh hold a possibility of 20 years maximum per count, of which there are two counts. There is also a maximum of up to a $250,000 fine per count.

As far as the Duggar family goes, a few have released statements on their own, and Jim Bob and Michelle released a short one on their official website.

TLC has not revealed whether Counting On will be canceled over the latest Duggar scandal. Still, there are plenty of followers pushing for it to happen, including Derick Dillard liking tweets supporting the notion.

Until the trial begins, Josh Duggar will remain with the Rebers while preparing his defense with Travis Story and high-profile attorney Justin Gelfand, who was added to the case following the April 29 arrest.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.