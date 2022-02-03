John Mellencamp is proud and confused about Teddi Mellencamp being on Celebrity Big Brother

Teddi Mellencamp is one of the 11 celebrities trying to win Big Brother Winter 2022. Pic credit: CBS

John Mellencamp is the father of Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast member Teddi Mellencamp. He is best known for his song Jack & Diane, but he also has many other hits like Hurts So Good and Wild Night (featuring Me’Shell Ndegéocello).

During the BB Celeb season premiere on Wednesday night, Teddi did mention her famous musical dad, but she is on her own inside of the Big Brother house this winter.

Though she has a really famous father, Teddi is now best-known for being part of the cast for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It’s possible that her RHOBH past could help her on the show, especially since there are other CBB3 cast members with ties to the Real Housewives shows.

John Mellencamp posts about his daughter on Instagram

“A television show that Teddi is on premieres tonight. I don’t know what she’s doing, but I’m proud of her and hope she achieves her goals,” John wrote on an Instagram post he made right before the first episode of CBB3 debuted.

John’s caption accompanied two pictures — one of which shows him when he is very young giving baby Teddi a hug. The photos are really cute and it is clear that he is cheering on his daughter, even though it also seems like he has no idea what Big Brother is all about.

Teddi Mellencamp hopes to win Celebrity Big Brother 3

On the first episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3, Teddi was shown coming very close to being the first Head of Household of the winter. She made it to the final two in the HOH Competition, but couldn’t get MMA fighter, Miesha Tate, to agree to a deal for safety.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It was certainly a red flag for Teddi that she couldn’t find any support from Miesha at that moment, suggesting that Teddi might be in danger of getting put on the block during the first Nomination Ceremony of the season.

Big Brother fans will get to see that Nomination Ceremony during the second episode of CBB3. It might be a mistake for Miesha to go after any of the women since they are already outnumbered, but the house’s live feeds are turned off, so we don’t really know what’s going on yet.

A lot of people are cheering for Teddi to do well on this season of Celebrity Big Brother, and the video shared showcases some of those famous fans.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.