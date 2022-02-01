Celebrity Big Brother TV schedule starts this week with a lot of episodes

Teddi Mellencamp is a member of the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: © Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 schedule is about to begin. The first episode arrives on Wednesday night, and it is going to serve as an introduction for the new cast of characters.

For Winter 2022, CBS has brought in a group of celebrities to live in the Big Brother house and play out a season of the game. Quite a few episodes will air on CBS, but the season itself will only take about a month to complete.

The 11 members of the BB Celeb cast are competing for a $250,000 prize that will go to the winner on finale night. To decide who wins it, a jury made up of previously eliminated houseguests will be placing votes.

Oddsmakers have already predicted who will win CBBUS3, but we will have to tune in to the episodes to find out if they got it right.

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 TV schedule for Week 1

Below are the dates and times for the Celebrity Big Brother 3 TV schedule this week. We are going to get four new episodes in the span of five days, which will definitely help viewers get to know the new cast.

Episode 1 on Wednesday, February 2 at 8/7c.

Episode 2 on Thursday, February 3 at 9/8c.

Episode 3 on Friday, February 4 at 8/7c (two hours).

Episode 4 on Sunday, February 6 at 8/7c.

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast reveal met with excitement and doubt

When the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast reveal finally took place, there was a mixture of emotions from people who had been looking forward to a new season starring celebrities.

Some Big Brother fans are just pleased that we finally get a new season of the show, while others seem a bit disappointed in the celebrities that were chosen to play the game this winter.

One person who was unimpressed with the BB Celeb cast was Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23. Derek called one houseguest “whack” as he shared his opinions on social media. We are pretty confident that quite a few other Big Brother alums will also be commenting on the season as it plays out this February.

For any Big Brother fans who want to check out how the format is a bit different for celebrities than it is for regular summer casts, the first two seasons with celebrities can be streamed on Paramount+. Watching some of those episodes is also a good way to get excited about what’s to come.

And to help get everyone even more excited, a new Big Brother house tour was released that looks at all of the big changes that were made for the new cast. It includes removing the spiral staircase from the inside of the house that had been there for years.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.