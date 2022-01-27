Big Brother alum Derek Frazier calls new celebrity houseguest ‘whack’

Derek Frazier finished in second place on the Big Brother 2021 season. Pic credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Big Brother 23 houseguest Derek Frazier shared some of his thoughts about the new Celebrity Big Brother cast, and he appears to be a tad frustrated with some of the choices.

CBS released the full Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast list on Wednesday, finally giving fans of the reality competition show a look at who is playing the game this winter.

Reactions were somewhat mixed to the producers’ selections this time around. Still, CBS has already leaned heavily into advertising and television commercials to attract new viewers.

And on social media, opinions on a lot of the new cast members are being shared, including Derek Frazier’s opinion that the wrong people from the Real Housewives franchise were put on the cast.

Derek Frazier is upset about the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast

“So we are not getting #tiffanypollard or #neneleakes,” Derek Frazier wrote in a Twitter post.

Derek Frazier shares his thoughts on the CBBUS3 cast. Pic credit: @TheDerekFrazier/Twitter

As Monsters and Critics reported last week, NeNe Leakes already said she was not playing Big Brother, so this news wasn’t shocking. There were also reports that Tiffany Pollard was busy, so it’s not too surprising that neither one of them showed up on the list.

“Cynthia is whack to be honest,” Derek later wrote about Cynthia Bailey-Hill, who was on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and who will now be playing Big Brother this winter.

Derek F comments on Cynthia Bailey. Pic credit: @hotshot_bb/Twitter

Derek wasn’t done posting about Cynthia either, as he responded to another Twitter post that spoke about Teddi Mellencamp being on the BB Celeb cast.

“Out of all the housewives they could have chosen from, Big Brother really decided to cast… Teddi Mellencamp…,” one Twitter user wrote.

“RIGHT!!! FACTS ….You could’ve at least gave us annoying ass Kenya if you couldn’t get Nene LEAKES but Cynthia is a…..choice,” Derek responded.

RIGHT!!! FACTS ….You could’ve at least gave us annoying ass Kenya if you couldn’t get Nene LEAKES 😫😩 but Cynthia is a…..choice 😑 https://t.co/6CGgjw7Mhq — Derek Frazier #BB23 (@TheDerekFrazier) January 27, 2022

More thoughts on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast

The news also came out that the new CBBUS cast is already in the house and playing the game. That was a bit shocking to learn about, but it will give producers a lot of footage to use during the first few episodes of the show.

The first episode on the BB Celeb TV schedule arrives on February 2, followed by new episodes on February 3 and February 4. That will be a busy week for Big Brother fans and a chance to catch up with what has been going on inside the house.

It will be a busy month for the celebrities and the Big Brother fans at home. Still, no matter who was placed on the new cast, at least CBS is delivering a new season of the reality competition show to watch during Winter 2022.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.