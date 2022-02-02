Miesha Tate is already inside the Big Brother house and trying to win the Winter 2022 season of Celebrity Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Miesha Tate is a member of the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast and one of 11 celebrities competing for a $250,000 cash prize.

The BB Celeb TV schedule begins with a February 2 episode, and then it plays out for a little over three weeks during the month.

The difference between the winter season of Big Brother and the summer installments is that the celebrities take over the house in the colder months.

It’s also important to point out that the celebrities have already been playing BB Celeb for more than a week before the first episode debuts on Wednesday night.

This will be the third time that the U.S. Big Brother house has hosted celebrities, with Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur and singer/reality TV star Tamar Braxton winning the first two seasons.

Now, Carson Kressley, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Cynthia Bailey, Lamar Odom, Miesha Tate, Mirai Nagasu, Shanna Moakler, Teddi Mellencamp, Todd Bridges, and Todrick Hall are battling it out to win this installment of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

Who is Miesha Tate from the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast?

Miesha Theresa Tate is a mixed martial arts fighter who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Miesha is the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and also a former Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

Miesha was involved in two very publicized matches against Ronda Rousey during her fighting career.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 35-year-old is originally from Tacoma, Washington, and has been pretty well known by the nickname Cupcake over the years. Miesha has two kids with MMA fighter Johnny Nuñez. They are named Amaia Nevaeh Nuñez (born in 2018) and Daxton Wylder Nuñez (born in 2020).

When it comes to physical competitions inside of the Big Brother house, Miesha has some clear advantages, so if she can play a strong social game and make the right alliances, she could be a favorite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2022.

More information on Celebrity Big Brother 3

Fifteen episodes will lead to the revelation of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 winner later this month. It’s a fast-paced season, with numerous episodes each week that will keep Big Brother fans entertained.

Following the February 2 premiere, there are also new episodes on February 3, February 4, and February 6. CBS is dedicating a lot of primetime hours to the program so that it can compete against the Winter Olympics on the NBC family of channels.

The Big Brother live feeds are also back for another season, giving Paramount+ subscribers a look behind the scenes with the new BB Celeb cast. This will be a great way for fans to see what the celebrities are up to outside of the episodes that will be airing on CBS.

If you miss an episode, you can also catch up with the show on Paramount+, where the first two seasons of the show are also available for streaming.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.