Celebrity Big Brother live feeds return: When do they get turned on?

The Celebrity Big Brother live feeds could be an important way for fans to keep up with the houseguests this winter.

The feeds have been brought back, allowing Paramount+ subscribers to see everything that is taking place outside of the episodes airing on CBS. This is important because not everything can fit into the episodes that pop up in primetime.

And regarding those episodes, the BB Celeb TV schedule is packed with content during the first week of coverage.

As a reminder, though, the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast has already started playing the game, so fans of the show are already a bit behind on the action that is taking place.

When do the Celebrity Big Brother live feeds get turned on?

A countdown clock was posted on the site of the live feeds, where a timer is working down to just after 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on the evening of Wednesday, February 2. The clock has also been helping create additional buzz for when the show finally debuts.

This clock seems to indicate that almost as soon as the season premiere episode has aired for CT and ET viewers, the Celebrity Big Brother live feeds will get turned on. It is at that moment that fans will be able to start catching up on what has transpired in the house since the celebrities walked through that front door.

Get ready to eavesdrop on these celebrity houseguests! 👀 #BBCeleb is back February 2 and stream the 24/7 live feeds immediately after the east coast airing on #ParamountPlus! https://t.co/h85kmG6PKK — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) January 27, 2022

How long has the BB Celeb cast been playing the game?

The 11 new houseguests have been in the house for more than a week, giving them time to get comfortable, form alliances, and figure out the first Head of Household for the Winter 2022 season.

It has also led to Big Brother house clips like this one getting released, showing the celebrities having some fun as they figure out ways to pass the time. And soon enough, the live feeds are going to allow subscribers to see almost every moment taking place between them.

Who is on the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast?

The 11 members of the 2022 BB Celeb cast are Mirai Nagasu, Todrick Hall, Carson Kressley, Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey, Chris Kirkpatrick, Teddi Mellencamp, Miesha Tate, Chris Kattan, Todd Bridges, and Shanna Moakler.

All of them are competing for the $250,000 prize that is on the line, and someone will be revealed as the winner before the month of February has come to a close. This group of houseguests is playing a shortened version of the game, but that doesn’t mean there will be any less drama than during a summer installment.

Big Brother fans are going to want to make sure to tune in for the start date on February 2 at 8/7c and then tune in for the episodes on February 3 and February 4 as well. And for the reality competition show addicts who need to know what is going on right away, the live feeds are going to provide plenty of Celebrity Big Brother spoilers right out of the gate.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs episodes on CBS during Winter 2022.